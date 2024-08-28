Mercedes-AMG Purespeed is Affalterbach’s answer to the McLaren Elva
The PureSpeed speedster is the first in Mercedes-AMG’s mythos series of ultra-exclusive specials, and the first development cars have already hit the road
Testing of Mercedes-AMG’s ultra-limited PureSpeed sports car is drawing to a close, just months following the concept’s reveal in Monaco in May. With just 250 set to be made, it’s the first in the Mythos series of ultra-limited models, aimed at the lucrative limited-run special market that’s proliferated in recent years. Think McLaren Elva, Aston Martin V12 Speedster and Ferrari Monza.
The prototype cars you see here have covered almost 2000 miles, with testing primarily focused on validation and signoff of the unique body shell, as well as the usual systems integration testing. Interestingly, Mercedes-AMG has partnered with Pininfarina for road testing – not to be confused with Automobili Pininfarina of Battista fame – due to the company’s extensive experience with low-volume specialist models. The testing regime has therefore seen the cars journey to Italy, rather than Mercedes’ home territory and the Nürburgring Nordschleife, to tackle a variety of roads ahead of extensive high-speed testing at Nardò.
The Purespeed is very clearly related to the Mercedes-AMG SL and is therefore based on the platform the latest in the line of long-serving Mercedes roadsters shares with the second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT. What is obviously different is the lack of a windscreen and roof, with the PureSpeed sharing more in silhouette with the McLaren SLR Stirling Moss of 2009.
What it doesn’t share with the Stirling Moss is the modern F1-style halo that anchors between the two rollover hoops and reaches over the cabin to meet the car at the base of the very low aero screen. This is a replacement for a conventional A-pillar that provides additional protection for the occupants in the event of an accident. The device is also aerodynamically optimised, both to improve cabin refinement and reduce drag. As are the two helmets that will come with each of the 250 examples.
Based on these prototype images, we don’t expect the production version to differ in terms of design from the concept too much at all when it’s revealed before the end of the year. The front facia below the headlights diverts away from the SL and its traditional ‘Panamericana’ grille. Instead, it appears to be very much inspired by the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, itself shot through with F1 influence – including an engine transplanted (with many extra steps) from the 2015 title-winning Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 car.
What is set to power the PureSpeed is yet to be confirmed, however, we strongly expect to see a version of the M177 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine seen in the SL and AMG GT, sending power to all four wheels via Mercedes-AMG’s nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox and 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system.
Also to be revealed once the disguise comes off the production cars are the performance figures and most curiously, the weight, which on the spec sheets of its SL and AMG GT cousins is quite a chunky number. No roof and special bodywork could shave off a few kilograms but our money is on the PureSpeed still being a bit of a hefty thing.