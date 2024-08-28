Mercedes-AMG Purespeed is Affalterbach’s answer to the McLaren Elva

What it doesn’t share with the Stirling Moss is the modern F1-style halo that anchors between the two rollover hoops and reaches over the cabin to meet the car at the base of the very low aero screen. This is a replacement for a conventional A-pillar that provides additional protection for the occupants in the event of an accident. The device is also aerodynamically optimised, both to improve cabin refinement and reduce drag. As are the two helmets that will come with each of the 250 examples.

Based on these prototype images, we don’t expect the production version to differ in terms of design from the concept too much at all when it’s revealed before the end of the year. The front facia below the headlights diverts away from the SL and its traditional ‘Panamericana’ grille. Instead, it appears to be very much inspired by the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar, itself shot through with F1 influence – including an engine transplanted (with many extra steps) from the 2015 title-winning Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 car.

What is set to power the PureSpeed is yet to be confirmed, however, we strongly expect to see a version of the M177 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine seen in the SL and AMG GT, sending power to all four wheels via Mercedes-AMG’s nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox and 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system.

Also to be revealed once the disguise comes off the production cars are the performance figures and most curiously, the weight, which on the spec sheets of its SL and AMG GT cousins is quite a chunky number. No roof and special bodywork could shave off a few kilograms but our money is on the PureSpeed still being a bit of a hefty thing.