Mercedes-Benz is close to completing development of its ‘baby’ G-class, a boxy SUV that will miniaturise the aspirational G-class aesthetic and offer it at a lower, more accessible price point. These images show a prototype of the car undergoing cold-weather testing.

In a way it’s odd that it’s taken Mercedes this long to make a mini G, given Land Rover has been printing money by miniaturising, making the Range Rover badge more accessible since 2010 when the original Evoque launched. The G-class is, if anything, just as coveted a luxury item by a broad market of buyers for which it’s out of reach, so yes, a mini G is a good call.

What platform and power for the new baby Mercedes-Benz G-class?

For a long time the baby G was set to be EV-only, though changing market headwinds and pressure from combustion-heavy markets mean it could well be a multi-energy offering when it arrives. There’s no guarantee, however, that a potential combustion or hybrid variant will definitely reach the UK.

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The prototype seen here is electric, with the cuboidal basket for the charging cable aping that of the electric G580, which replaced the combustion G-class’s spare wheel. As for what will underpin it, you’d expect Mercedes to utilise its existing toybox of EV componentry and platforms. Apparently not.

Markus Schäfer, Mercedes’ CTO until December last year, told our sister title Auto Express that ‘I cannot just take an existing platform; I have to create my own platform modules and that’s what’s happening,’ adding that ‘It’s not a ladder frame to this extent, but in terms of wheel size and articulation, it’s a completely new development we have had to do.’ All of this is to an end of making the baby G feel ‘authentic’: ‘We designed far too many unique parts, but we believe this is what it needs.’

All the same, we do expect the G-class’s underpinning to be some variation of an existing Mercedes architecture, likely the EA platform that the latest CLA uses, which was electric-first but allowed for a hybrid derivative. There is a dual-motor 349bhp CLA that would be about right for the baby G. That’s not to mention the 600bhp-plus tri-motor AMG CLA 45 that’s going on sale next year.

When will the baby Mercedes G-class arrive and what will it cost?

The baby G has been in the works for some time now, so it would be fair to expect an introduction soon. Nonetheless, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said in October 2026 that the baby G will arrive ‘less than 24 months from now’, which implies 2028 rather than 2027.

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Land Rover is also developing the Defender Sport, a smaller, more affordable variant of its successful SUV, so Mercedes would do well to beat them to the punch. However, it’s unlikely the G will be cheaper than the Defender Sport, given it’s expected to still be a premium offering priced in the region of £70,000.