The engine features a bespoke dry sump lubrication system, rotating assembly, ECU and mapping. The 0-62mph sprint is said to take under 3sec, on the way to a 223mph top speed.

That punch doesn’t have much to move along, with Capricorn targeting a dry weight of less than 1200kg. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a five-speed (yes you read that right) dogleg manual transmission coming from CIMA. Suspension is by double wishbones and pushrods, with Bilstein anti-roll bars, springs and adaptive dampers. These have Comfort, Sport and Track settings.

Advertisement - Article continues below

There’s a four-wheel lift system for greater usability, while the chassis itself is said to be a full ‘LMP1-type’ carbon structure, with the front and rear subframes also carbonfibre rather than aluminium or steel. Braking is by carbon-ceramic discs pinched by six-piston Brembo calipers at the front, while steering is GMA T.50 style – assisted at low speeds and fully manual once going faster for a ‘purely mechanical connection between the driver, the wheels and the road’.

Zagato is a name you do know and it’s done what it does best here – styled a distinctive hypercar, albeit one that’s not without similarities to other cars. There’s a Ford GT vibe to the silhouette, to the way the roof curves down into the side panel and into the flanking vents.

From the front this could be a more subtle model from Zenvo, while at the back we see hints of McLaren 750S. Suspend the disbelief for a moment but isn’t that rear light a little bit Toyota GR Yaris? The body is at least thoroughly resolved in terms of aerodynamics, with ‘intelligently generated downforce without the need for large spoilers’, though exact downforce figures aren’t given. The 21-inch wheels are a custom Capricorn design and there's a carbon option too.