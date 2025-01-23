‘There are still a few used car bargains. I almost dare not speak their names’

> Used car deals of the week

You may part from time to time. After buying a new car, you might not look at the classifieds for up to a week. Ten days at a push. Inevitably they draw you back, though. ‘Better just check I got a bargain…’ or ‘Maybe I should have bought one of those instead…’ A classified ad is a very simple thing. Pictures and a few words. Yet they offer endless fascination and feel like home.

Except over the past months, maybe longer, they suddenly don’t feel the same. The hope, the sense that you could reach out and touch the cars listed, the flutter of butterflies when you uncovered a bargain, the way they could transport you to a new chapter in your life… it’s all gone. Instead they are a wasteland of regret. Of what might have been.

As prices climb (and climb, and climb) the classified ads are no longer family. They’re a Dickensian, ghost-like figure showing you the folly of procrastination. Of believing that your own personal attainable dream cars would always be so. And the worst bit of all? No, not that 996s are still so cheap. It’s that this trend doesn’t seem like a blip soon to be corrected. That car you always knew you’d buy one day is slipping ever further out of reach. As crossovers, SUVs and EVs march inevitably onwards in the new car market, it’s no wonder that the old heroes – the cars only ‘the few’ knew about – have been adopted by so many.

Everybody has their own personal tales of grief. Of lost loves. Me? Too many to list, but the most painful are probably Mitsubishi Evos and R33-generation Nissan Skyline GT-Rs. I never envisaged the Japanese car market would suddenly explode to the extent that it has. No, Evos aren’t crazy money (aside from the Mäkinens), but paying £30,000 for a car that was more like £13,000 when a plan was originally formulated is mentally challenging. It shouldn’t matter. In today’s market an Evo VIII MR, for example, still appears a bargain. However, dragging my brain away from a time when I loved those old classified ads seems insurmountable.