Why young people are now less interested in cars

It’s sometimes said that young people aren’t interested in cars any more. In the last few years respectable publications from Forbes to The Economist have run lengthy articles about folk under 25 and their apparent disinterest in driving. The Daily Telegraph thrives on this sort of coverage, as it would since its strange transformation into a Home Counties clickbait machine. One of the big signifiers of young people feeling no love for cars is that they’re seemingly unhurried to get a driving licence. Previous generations were practically banging on the door of the local test centre within weeks of their 17th birthdays whereas, according to stats that show a fall in licence holders under 25, today’s late teens aren’t so fussed.

A Covid-caused backlog in theory and practical test appointments didn’t help, but there are other factors too. Learning to drive is expensive, and that’s before you get to the cost of owning a car, what with the price of fuel and a spike in insurance prices so violent even those of us over 25 now have to go compare what life was like when we still had two kidneys. Add in a young person’s faith in the app-based economy, where your phone can be used to summon up a cab or a ride share or, for licence holders, by-the-hour car rental, and you can see why the idea of saddling yourself with the ongoing cost of car ownership doesn’t appeal.

If you’re older, and you’re into cars, you could also claim that young people aren’t smitten with cars because cars aren’t exciting any more. ‘It’s all just EVs and SUVs,’ moans the most boring man in any given pub, as if when he were a lad he was absolutely thrilled by the Renault 9 and Datsun Stanza. Today there are still plenty of cars that aren’t electric or SUVs and which are saucy and exciting, so how do we get young people interested in those and, by extension, in cars generally? I think the answer is obvious: posters.