It's official: the Porsche 911 (992.2) will be electrified

This is an early look at the forthcoming 992.2-generation Porsche 911, but don't be fooled – despite what appear to be relatively minor design tweaks, the new model will offer big changes under the skin by adopting hybrid power for the first time ever.

The 992.2 will arrive this summer, and while it's unclear whether all variants will adopt an electrified powertrain, Porsche has confirmed that 'high-performance hybrid drive' is on the agenda. The 992 was designed to accommodate electrical assistance from the outset, and the system will be integrated into the existing flat-six powertrain.

Porsche is expected to use mild-hybrid technology rather than a plug-in system, with a battery positioned ahead of the flat-six engine and between the rear bulkhead. The electric motor will be positioned between the engine and existing eight-speed PDK gearbox.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The motor will bring a useful extra hit of performance (and, admittedly, weight) while filling torque holes in the 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six. Efficiency should receive a boost too, with the mild-hybrid system reducing load on the petrol engine during normal driving.

As ever, Porsche's mid-cycle design updates will be subtle. We've already spied a 992.2 coupe flaunting what appears to be a new aero kit, and these latest shots offer a glimpse at the forthcoming Targa version. The model's iconic rollover hoop and enormous curved rear window are present and correct, and the facelift will bring new LED headlights, a revised front bumper and and a redesigned rear valance for a cleaner look. Expect new wheel designs and paint options – the latter potentially derived from Porsche's Paint To Sample colours – to round out the visual changes.

The recently facelifted Taycan saloon will inspire the tech upgrades inside the new 911, with that car's optional passenger infotainment display potentially making an appearance. This uses a filter to block the screen from the driver's view, allowing passengers to stream media on the move. Other developments will include Porsche's latest PCM infotainment software and Apple CarPlay+ smartphone connectivity; the new 911 may also follow the latest Cayenne and Panamera by relocating the gear selector next to the steering wheel and offering a fully digital instrument panel.

The 992.2 will make its official debut this summer.