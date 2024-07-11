The Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is an electric Porsche 911 with a plant-based body

UK-based sports car manufacturer Kalmar Automotive has launched its very first electric model, the 7-97 E-Volt. Based on the 964-generation Porsche 911, the 7-97 is said to blend the charm of classic Porsche design and dynamics with the benefits of a high-tech, modern EV powertrain. The conversion doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting from c£381,000 (€450,000).

Fuchs wheels and modern headlights aside, the 7-97 E-Volt has stayed true to the 964’s iconic design, while lifting elements from the ultra exclusive 911 R of 1967. The bodywork is extensively modified, though, with the goal of reducing weight, reducing drag and increasing downforce. Numerous parts have been recast entirely in aluminium, with even the windows reformed and bonded to improve aero efficiency and reduce wind noise.

Much like the 'natural-fibre' Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR seen at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, the Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt makes use of flax fibres for its composite bodywork and interior panels, bonded using biodegradable resin. Not only is this material lightweight, it’s also better for the environment, with the plant-based material already having absorbed carbondioxide during its growth cycle – Kalmar says it makes for a 78 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions over carbonfibre. The result is zero weight gain over the Kalmar’s combustion-powered equivalent, with the same c1290kg figure as a 964 Turbo.