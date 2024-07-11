The Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is an electric Porsche 911 with a plant-based body
Tesla-powered and with biodegradable bodywork, the Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt is a Porsche 911 restomod with a twist
UK-based sports car manufacturer Kalmar Automotive has launched its very first electric model, the 7-97 E-Volt. Based on the 964-generation Porsche 911, the 7-97 is said to blend the charm of classic Porsche design and dynamics with the benefits of a high-tech, modern EV powertrain. The conversion doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting from c£381,000 (€450,000).
Fuchs wheels and modern headlights aside, the 7-97 E-Volt has stayed true to the 964’s iconic design, while lifting elements from the ultra exclusive 911 R of 1967. The bodywork is extensively modified, though, with the goal of reducing weight, reducing drag and increasing downforce. Numerous parts have been recast entirely in aluminium, with even the windows reformed and bonded to improve aero efficiency and reduce wind noise.
Much like the 'natural-fibre' Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR seen at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, the Kalmar 7-97 E-Volt makes use of flax fibres for its composite bodywork and interior panels, bonded using biodegradable resin. Not only is this material lightweight, it’s also better for the environment, with the plant-based material already having absorbed carbondioxide during its growth cycle – Kalmar says it makes for a 78 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions over carbonfibre. The result is zero weight gain over the Kalmar’s combustion-powered equivalent, with the same c1290kg figure as a 964 Turbo.
Combine this weight figure with an instantaneous hit of 450bhp and 487lb ft of electric torque, and you have yourself a rather quick 964 911 (faster, in fact, than any produced in period) – 0-62mph is said to come in under 4sec. At its core is a re-engineered Tesla Model S powertrain, pairing a single rear-mounted motor with a front-mounted 63kWh battery pack (at opposite ends for optimum weight distribution). The system is managed by a modified control board and charged through an air-cooled 6.6kW charger as standard – as an option, CCS fast charging is available for a 0-80 per cent charge in one hour. Kalmar claims a range of over 200 miles from a full battery.
Being an EV, it now comes with an electric vacuum pump to power the brake booster, alongside electric power steering and electric air conditioning. Suspension hardware has also been modified to suit its new weight distribution, with suspension bushings uprated for more refined dynamics. Buyers can either opt for standard brakes, or Kalmar’s own lightweight system in either steel or carbon ceramic as an option.
The cabin stays true to the charming design of the original 964, but a new air conditioning system, Apple CarPlay, a floor-mounted subwoofer and rain sensing wipers have all been discreetly integrated to make it a more usable car day-to-day. The seats are also now upholstered in sustainably-sourced leather, available in a number of colours.
If buyers or future owners decide that the EV conversion isn’t for them, Kalmar says the conversion is entirely reversible, with ‘no significant modifications’ required to bring it back to its original combustion-powered state.