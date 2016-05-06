Designed to take advantage of the pretty relaxed and laissez-faire Group B rules, the Porsche 959 was built to compete on track against the likes of Ferrari’s 288 GTO. But after a lack of interest from other manufacturers the anticipated track side of the Group B era never materialised, and as Porsche didn’t want to enter he World Rally Championship the 959 was all dressed up with nowhere to go. Never mind the fact that by the time development and production delays had taken their toll, the Group B era was all but wrapped up.

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It did have a brief competition history with a prototype winning the 1984 Paris-Dakar, while it also won the Rallye of the Pharaohs in 1985 before completing a one-two in the 1986 Paris-Dakar. Impressive feats, but what the 959 will be remembered for is providing one of the most impressive of all the 1980s driving experiences.

The continual refinement and honing of the 911 theme was, in part, thanks to the technological advances Porsche made with the 959. From its turbocharging to its adjustable suspension and all-wheel drive, the 959 was a pioneer and a technical tour de force. That informed its monstrous £145,000 price in 1987, which translates to just shy of £450,000 today.

Porsche 959 performance and tech

Development of the 959 started as early as 1981, partially to see just how far the evergreen 911 could be developed. Porsche’s chief engineer at the time was Helmuth Bott. He managed to convince managing director Peter Schutz that all-wheel drive could be one way of extending the 911’s bloodline into the future and so set to designing an ultimate 911 that would also adhere to Group B rules.