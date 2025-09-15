> The top 10 fastest ever Nürburgring lap times

Firstly, there are the performance benefits. With the same battery and motor setup as the Turbo GT, Manthey has delved into the software and extracted more power – no mean feat, given the Taycan has 15 ECUs to tinker with. The loopy 1019bhp overboost figure is the same, but constant output has risen from 778bhp to 805bhp, while “attack mode” adds another 40bhp to the existing 939bhp figure. Torque has increased too, from 915lb ft to 937lb ft, and by raising the motor RPM, top speed has climbed from 190mph to 193mph. Acceleration is unchanged: still 2.2sec from 0-62mph and 6.4sec to 124mph.

The aero kit and new wheel and tyre setup is where the lap time gains are found though. Starting with the rolling stock, the car now runs massive 11.5-inch wide lightweight wheels at the front with 305-section Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres, up from the 265-section tyres on the regular Turbo GT. Rear tyres have gone up from 305mm to 335mm, on 12-inch wide rims – which of course wear Manthey’s characteristic aero discs. As well as putting more rubber on the road, the wheels shed 2.8kg all round, and another kilo is saved by using titanium wheel nuts.

Wider wheels necessitate arches to cover them. The rear arches are carbon additions over the standard bodywork, but at the front, the fenders are all-new carbonfibre pieces. The impressive setup incorporates the wider arch, as well as 911 GT3 RS-style carbon louvres and a cutout behind the wheel with the aim of extracting air for improved downforce.

Also in the name of downforce are new underbody pieces with turning vanes to direct air around the car and through a new, larger rear diffuser, while topside there’s a front lip on sprung supports, and a colossal rear wing. The carbonfibre piece is a full 37cm in cross section and 1.92m wide, yet still fits within the dimensions of the car to meet various road regulations. Not road legal is the kit’s max-attack wing angle, as it blocks out the third brakelight, though set the wing to this position and the Manthey kit develops 740kg of downforce at V-max, a full 3.2 times that of a Turbo GT with the Weissach pack.