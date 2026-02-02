> Ferrari F80 review – hybrid V6 hypercar is a worthy successor to the LaFerrari

Switching the manettinos to Race and Performance injects the Testarossa with considerably more vim, the chassis (with semi-active MagneRide suspension) clenching itself tighter and the powertrain responding more sharply.

It feels like the optimum combination for fast road driving; more than enough to attack but with the reassurance of steadying electronics to keep things tidy. The V8 is a real powerhouse, with virtually imperceptible lag and genuinely fabulous part-throttle response.

It’s in these moments, where you’re working between 25 and 75 per cent throttle, that the precision of the power delivery is most impressive. How Ferrari manages to meld ICE and electric so seamlessly and with such consistent, proportionate response is really impressive.

It’s here too that we discover the lengths to which Ferrari has gone to transform the SF90 into the Testarossa, and where we feel the cascade of technology from F80. Central to this are bigger turbos, the largest ever fitted to a production Ferrari. They provide more boost with no increase in lag, thanks to low-friction bearings, redesigned compressor wheels and turbine housing, a new calibration strategy and improved heat management.

Beyond the larger pair of snails, the cylinder heads, engine block, exhaust manifolds, intake plenums, titanium fasteners, valvetrain system and fuel rail are all new. In addition, weight has been saved by aggressive machining of the engine castings along with the use of titanium fastenings throughout and Inconel for the redesigned exhaust manifold.

The upside is clear; an increase of 50bhp, lifting peak ICE output to 819bhp for a combined powertrain output of 1036bhp. That’s 35bhp up on the Revuelto, in case you’re wondering. The top speed claim is ‘>205mph’, some 12mph down on the rampant Lamborghini’s claim of ‘>217mph’, but the Testarossa is quicker out of the blocks, taking 2.3sec to hit 62mph and 6.35 to 124mph compared with 2.5 and 7.1 respectively for the heavier Revuelto, which weighs 1772kg dry compared with 1570kg for the Ferrari (with lightweight options selected).

Changes to the hybrid system – which contributes a total power figure of 217bhp – are confined to extensive calibration work, but the wide suite of dynamic control systems has been expanded to incorporate Ferrari’s latest and most significant advances. Of these it’s the powerful combination of FIVE – Ferrari Intelligent Vehicle Estimator (which somewhat confusingly is Ferrari’s 6D system) – and ABS Evo that elevates the Testarossa to an impressive new plane of dynamic capability.