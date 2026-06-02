It’s like they enjoy taunting us. Toyota now builds the GR Corolla in the UK, but is still not budging on its decision not to sell it here. Now it’s introducing the hotter GRMN Corolla and yes, it’ll still only be sold, in limited quantities, in Japan, North America and Australia only.

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This is no model year tweak job either. The GRMN is festooned with upgrades, with slashed carbonfibre bodywork and wings, and a stripped-out interior. It’s a ‘comprehensive honing of the GR Corolla’ designed to ‘bring back a Corolla that captivates our customers’.

Created specifically to be faster and more effective around the Nürburgring, the GRMN Corolla has been tested and honed at the Green Hell, as well as racing in the Japanese Super Taikyu Series.

You’ll note slash vents in the carbonfibre wings above the bronze front wheels, as well as vents in the carbonfibre bonnet, to evacuate high-pressure and hot air more efficiently and reduce lift. There’s also a new five-way adjustable wing to optimise downforce and how the car feels at speed.

Inside, the GRMN Corolla loses its rear seats and features loud red and black full glassfibre bucket driver and passenger seats in the front, with a driving position tested in and inspired by the race cars. North American customers won’t get the front seats, but there are plenty of other Aluminate Red accents across the door trim and shift knob and each GRMN Corolla will have its own serial number plaque. All in, the GRMN Corolla weighs 30kg less than the standard car.

The engine has been upgraded with torque boosted by 11lb ft in the 3600-4800rpm range, to a maximum of 306lb ft, though this is only in the Japan-specification model. On all models, there’s now an intercooler spray system to maintain consistent outputs under extended high load. The GRMN Corolla’s electronic power steering has been tweaked to improve feel, while the GR-Four AWD system has been optimised to improve high-speed turning stability.

The GRMN Corolla is suspended by front and rear monotube shock absorbers with rebound springs. During testing on the Nürburgring, Toyota optimised damper strokes down to the millimetre to perfect the Corolla’s front-rear balance. Grip should be significantly increased thanks to the fitment of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres that are 10mm wider than the base car’s tyres.

Again, it's not coming here but we do at least still have the GR Yaris and GR Yaris Aero Performance, which is more than can be said for North America. They're as jealous of us as we are of them.