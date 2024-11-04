Circuito do Sol is Europe’s new racing track, inspired by the Nürburgring

Europe has a new circuit: the recently opened Circuito do Sol in southern Portugal has an eye on becoming a recreational race resort rather than a typical motorsport track. Launched as the continent’s newest full-length race circuit, a 2.4-mile course with up to 11 layouts, races for both bikes and cars are on the agenda (with its first race meeting scheduled imminently), but the true aim is to become an established race resort to compete with centres such as Ascari in Spain.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The circuit describes itself as a ‘motorsport resort community,’ with accommodation including a hotel, guest houses and a villa complex. High-end members even have the option to buy or build their own villa on site. It takes its name partly because its site, in the Alentejo region, is in one of Europe’s sunniest areas. It has been built using private money, over a period of seven years.

The circuit includes sections modelled on famous corners around the world, such as Laguna Seca’s Corkscrew, Spa’s Eau Rouge, Le Mans’ Porsche Curves and the Nürburgring Nordschleife’s Karussell. While the circuit looks flat in the drone shot illustrating this story, in actuality it’s built on an undulating site with several semi-blind, over-crest corners.