News

Circuito do Sol is Europe’s new racing track, inspired by the Nürburgring

Brand new circuit in Portugal offers corners inspired by the world’s best tracks, and villas and track cars for hire

by: James Taylor
4 Nov 2024
Circuito do Sol

Europe has a new circuit: the recently opened Circuito do Sol in southern Portugal has an eye on becoming a recreational race resort rather than a typical motorsport track. Launched as the continent’s newest full-length race circuit, a 2.4-mile course with up to 11 layouts, races for both bikes and cars are on the agenda (with its first race meeting scheduled imminently), but the true aim is to become an established race resort to compete with centres such as Ascari in Spain.

The circuit describes itself as a ‘motorsport resort community,’ with accommodation including a hotel, guest houses and a villa complex. High-end members even have the option to buy or build their own villa on site. It takes its name partly because its site, in the Alentejo region, is in one of Europe’s sunniest areas. It has been built using private money, over a period of seven years.

The circuit includes sections modelled on famous corners around the world, such as Laguna Seca’s Corkscrew, Spa’s Eau Rouge, Le MansPorsche Curves and the Nürburgring Nordschleife’s Karussell. While the circuit looks flat in the drone shot illustrating this story, in actuality it’s built on an undulating site with several semi-blind, over-crest corners.

There’s also an off-road track with stages for rally cars and buggies, a kart circuit and floodlights for night use, a motocross track and enduro trails linked to the wider area. There will be on-site driver coaching and race school facilities.

Following an initial joining fee, members pay an annual subscription, starting from around €10,000 (c£8300) a year depending on their level of membership. Aside from accommodation and access to the circuits and off-road courses, access to car storage facilities for customers’ own car collections and organised road tours are also part of the circuit’s business model.

A rental fleet of track cars includes road cars such as Volkswagen Golf GTIs, BMW M3/M4s and Porsche Cayman GT4s, up to Ferrari 488 Challenge and Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racing cars, single-seaters and prototypes such as Radicals, Revolutions and LMP3 cars. The cars are available to non-members and visitors as well as regular members, with prices at launch stretching from €40 (c£33) per lap in the Golf up to €170 (c£143) per lap in the fastest of the LMP3 cars.

The track and pit complex are complete, with the club house and accommodation area in-build. 

Aside from the private membership operation, it will also function as a traditional circuit, with test days for race teams, race meetings and trackdays. Circuito do Sol’s first race takes place imminently.

