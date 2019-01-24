Used VW Golf GTI (Mk7, 2013 - 2020) – still the best hot hatch all-rounder

Ask most enthusiasts what car to buy and you can just about guarantee that a Volkswagen Golf will feature highly in the list of potential purchases. And with good reason – it just does so many things well and very few badly. No matter which generation you’re interested in the answer will be a Golf. If you want something that’s a bit faster and a bit more engaging the answer will be a Volkswagen Golf GTI. Yes, the GTI might not be the most tactile of hot hatches, or the fastest, or the most stylish, but as an all-round ownership prospect it really has very few peers.

Debate will rage over which generation of Golf GTI is the best with some preferring the old school feel of a Mk1 or a Mk2 while others might opt for a more modern and well-rounded machine. Most agree that the Mk4 was a bit of duffer but the Mk5 was a return to form while the Mk6 that followed it was a case of VW just playing it a little too safe – it didn’t move the game along much, if at all. So how does the Mk7 rank in the all-time list? Pretty highly if you ask us, delivering excellent performance and a chassis that’s poised and fluid. It might lack the ultimate dynamism that made contemporaries such as the Civic Type R or the Renault Sport Megane such fun, but as an everyday all-rounder that can still entertain it’s a superb package.

VW Golf GTI (Mk7) review

When it was launched in 2013 the Mk7 Golf GTI was available in two power levels from the factory: both models using a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 217bhp in the GTI and 227bhp in the GTI Performance. Both produced 257lb ft of torque and were available in either three-door or five-door form and as a six-speed manual or twin-clutch DSG. The base GTI started at £25,845 – up only £195 from the previous Mk6 Golf GTI – but most enthusiasts wanted the GTI Performance. For a £980 premium, buyers received the extra power as well as a limited-slip differential and larger ventilated front and rear brake discs: 340mm front and 310mm rear (up from 312mm and 300mm respectively).