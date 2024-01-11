Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
2024 Abarth 600e revealed as the marque’s most powerful model yet

Developed as a tribute to the brand’s colourful racing history, the new 600e crossover features the highest output of any Abarth to date

by: Sam Jenkins
8 Feb 2024
Just a month since the first official teaser, Abarth has revealed its take on the Fiat 600e crossover in full. Final details on its performance are still to come, but the marque has disclosed that it will be its most powerful road-going model to date, with a number of performance upgrades aimed at sharpening up the base car across the board. 

Developed in collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the Abarth 600e is built upon a new Perfo-eCMP platform, a high-performance derivative of eCMP. This architecture is more advanced than that found in the smaller 500e, although what this means for drivers is yet to be confirmed.

What we do know is that the hot 600e will feature a 237bhp output, making it the most powerful Abarth model yet. Based on the 1620kg kerb weight of the ordinary Fiat 600e, a power-to-weight ratio somewhere in the region of 150bhp/ton will put it some way above the 110bhp/ton of the smaller, 152bhp Abarth 500e.

The powertrain isn’t all that Abarth has touched, with revisions to the 600e’s chassis designed to offer improved dynamics. Distributing power to each front wheel is a new EV-specific limited-slip differential, with tweaked suspension geometry to increase stability. Although not drilled or vented, the Abarth’s Alcon braking system features larger discs for improved stopping power, while new tyres with a performance-orientated compound have also been fitted without any detriment to efficiency.

Abarth 600e10

Setting it apart from the ordinary Fiat 600e are unique 20-inch diamond cut wheels, an aggressive fixed roof-mounted spoiler, new tinted rear lights and a sportier lower intake section with new diagonal grilles for improved cooling. Interior images haven’t been released yet, but Abarth says the model will receive more supportive seats designed specifically for the hot 600e.

The model will initially be available in Scorpionissima launch spec, finished in bold Hypnotic Purple and limited to 1949 units worldwide to reference Abarth's founding year. Pricing and UK availability is yet to be announced, but expect a starting price of around £40,000.

