News

The new Abarth 600e packs 276bhp for £41,975

Developed as a tribute to Abarth’s colourful racing history, the 600e is the firm's most powerful model to date

by: Sam Jenkins, Yousuf Ashraf
28 Oct 2024
Abarth 600e – front

Having axed its 595 and 695 petrol hot hatches this year, Abarth is now turning attention to its new generation of EV performance cars. The latest is the 600e crossover, the firm's most powerful road-going model to date, which arrives with a number of performance upgrades to deliver a sharper driving experience than the regular Fiat 600e. 

Abarth has announced that the 600e will be offered with 237bhp, or 276bhp if you go for the launch spec Scorpionissima version (finished in Hypnotic Purple and limited to 1949 units to reference Abarth's founding year). Prices start at £36,975 for the base car and £41,975 for the range topper, with order books opening next month.

Developed in collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport, the Abarth 600e is built upon a new Perfo-eCMP platform, a high-performance derivative of eCMP. With a single electric motor driving the front wheels, 62mph is ticked off in 6.2sec, or 5.9sec for the Scorpionissima. Both models top out at 124mph. 

Three drive modes adjust the 600e's steering feel, ESP calibration and motor response, including a 'Scorpion Track' setting that relaxes the stability control and unlocks maximum power. That means 237bhp for the standard car and 276bhp for the Scorpionissima, with a peak torque figure of 254lb ft for both. 

The powertrain isn’t all that Abarth has paid attention to, with revisions to the 600e’s chassis designed to offer improved dynamics. Distributing power to each front wheel is a new Torsen limited-slip differential, with stiffer suspension providing increased roll resistance. The Abarth’s Alcon braking system features larger discs for improved stopping power, while Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres have been fitted to offer a balance of grip and efficiency.

Setting it apart from the ordinary Fiat 600e are unique 20-inch diamond cut wheels, an aggressive roof-mounted spoiler, new tinted rear lights and a sportier lower intake section with diagonal grilles for improved cooling. Speaking of cooling, the Abarth also gets a high-capacity coolant pump to regulate the temperature of its battery pack, which can deliver up to 207 miles of range from a full charge. 

Abarth 600e rear

The interior receives an Abarth makeover too, with Sabelt seats, unique graphics on the dashboard, a scorpion emblem on the steering wheel and Alcantara upholstery. The 600e's 10-inch infotainment screen also comes with an Abarth-specific UI, while an onboard sound generator projects a synthesised powertrain noise similar to that of the Abarth 500e.

Order books open for the 600e next month. 

