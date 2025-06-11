Five-door Mini hatchbacks look weird. There’s something uncanny about them, as if they’re a quick cut-and-shut photoshop render brought to life. But they do open up the Mini to a wider audience by being noticeably more spacious and versatile, so sticking with the theme of upsizing, Mini has created the Aceman – a compact crossover that promises to deliver all of Mini’s usual design appeal and character in a more family-friendly package. One that’s also available as an Abarth 600e-rivalling jumbo hot hatch in JCW form, as tested here.

The Aceman is EV-only and closely related to the battery-powered Mini hatch (which you can’t have as a five-door), underpinned by a bespoke platform designed specifically for electric Minis. The firm says it’s a modern interpretation of the innovative packaging that defined the original Mini, but the reality is more conventional with an electric motor up front, a skateboard battery in the floor and rear seats that are just about big enough for tall adults. It’s certainly more roomy than a Mini five-door, but best thought of as an alternative to a hatchback rather than a truly practical crossover.

With the JCW treatment it becomes a sharpened up, 254bhp EV with genuine hot hatch pace, borrowing its innards from Mini’s three-door electric JCW. That’s a car that shows flashes of fun and entertainment in the right conditions, but is compromised by a relentlessly firm ride and a tetchy, hyper alert character that can become wearing. Not what you want from a daily performance car, but does the Aceman use the same ingredients to better effect?

Powertrain and technical highlights

The Aceman is an EV through and through, built on a bespoke new platform that you’ll also find beneath Mini’s latest electric hatch. It’s completely distinct from remaining ICE Minis and thus allows more efficient packaging with a battery under the floor and a single electric motor driving the front wheels. The Aceman JCW gets the same 54.2kWh pack (of which 49.2kWh is usable) as the JCW hatch, as well as its 254bhp, 251lb ft motor. That maximum power figure comes by way of a boost mode, activated using a paddle on the steering wheel.