Not a week after its surprise reveal at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, the Audi Nuvolari has now been spied testing on the Nürburgring. The car we see shows almost no obvious changes in terms of its carbon bodywork, compared with the near-production-ready car revealed last week. Only the wheels are mule spec, along with a panel at the top of the new central grille at the front. We can also see data gathering equipment and sensors arranged on the front right wing and on the roof. We can also see the car’s full-width active spoiler is deployed too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We can only see through into the cabin a little bit, but notable even in this glimpse, is that this prototype isn’t using the production Nuvolari interior. How can we tell? That’s the Lamborghini Temerario’s driver’s display visible above the dash. Continue reading for the full story on Audi’s new supercar.

Welcome to the fastest Audi road car in history – and not just by our usual parameters. evo was there to witness the covers being pulled from the brand-new Nuvolari supercar just 405 days after an ‘outstanding idea’ was first raised with CEO Gernot Döllner.

He quickly commissioned a joint design, engineering and aerodynamics team and the finished car – this is no mere concept – has just been shown to the public ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. You didn’t expect Audi to produce an ultra-high-performance hybrid and not link it to its shiny new Formula 1 programme, did you?