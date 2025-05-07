Should we have been surprised when BMW produced such left-field models as the i3 and i8? Granted, alongside its three-box saloons and the X-series range of 4x4s, both the i3 and i8 appeared to be from a time only the Bavarian engineers had visited; one even beyond our own in the mid-2020s, from over a decade in the past, but it wasn’t as if the company didn’t have previous form when it came to delivering the unexpected.

Ignoring the obvious motorsport specials such as the CSL Batmobiles and E30 M3s, BMW’s back catalogue is populated with intriguing and eclectic entries, going as far back as 1956 with the gorgeous 507 Roadster. In the ’70s, the M1 married the BMW M5’s stonking 3.5-litre straight-six with Giugiaro’s exotic automotive wedge. The ’90s saw the company discard its executive-saloon-car cloak and deliver the breadvan M Coupe, before once again calling on an M5’s engine, this time the 400bhp V8, to slot into a sleek, retro-style roadster called the Z8.

But in driving the Z1, we visit the 1980s, the decade fashion forgot and a time when BMW’s designers really broke free from their three-box straitjackets. Even now, over 35 years on, it’s hard to imagine how a plastic-bodied, two-seater roadster with doors that disappeared into the sills ever made it past the bean counters, let alone the product managers brought up on a diet of 3, 5 and 7-series.

Even sat next to the sci-fi i8, this ’80s wedge is a captivating sight that manages to pull off that rare trick of looking at least half its age. Park it in a marble-floored BMW showroom today and it wouldn’t look out of place alongside the current Z4. It might outshine it though…