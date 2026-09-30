There’s an intriguing story about the birth of the second-generation Ford GT road car, and it only came to light a year after it was unveiled in 2016. Because initially Ford wasn't going to build a new GT at all. For one whole year, Ford tried and failed to come up with an ultimate racing Mustang to beat Ferrari, Porsche, Corvette and Aston Martin at Le Mans. Also planned was a road-going version to coincide with the race project and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the company’s victory at the famous 24-hour race.

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Eventually Ford realised the car it had been attempting to engineer bore little resemblance to a road going Mustang and thus, the marketing would never work. Ironic as that's exactly what Ford has now produced in the Mustang GT3 and its roadgoing Mustang GTD counterpart. At that point back in 2013, though, a top secret skunkworks project to build an all-new GT racer and road car, headquartered deep in the basement of Ford’s Dearborne Michigan headquarters, took precedence.

The road car that eventually went into production in 2017 took a while coming, then. It reached the point where some cynics accused the GT of being mildly off the pace beside contemporary rivals like the McLaren 720S, especially with a price tag over two times higher. But the Ford GT that did emerge is still a compelling machine in its own unique ways, even if it never quite lived up to the supercar establishment-shattering legacy of the 2005 GT it succeeded.

Engine, gearbox and performance