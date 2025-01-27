Genesis GV60 Magma spied testing ahead of 2025 debut
The first hot Magma-badged Genesis is expected to debut later this year with 600bhp on tap
The Genesis GV60 hasn’t set the sales charts alight since it arrived on these shores a couple of years ago but perhaps the debut of a halo model might change all that. Yes, we’re talking about the GV60 Magma, the bright orange concept of which topped the four-seater ‘production car’ category timings at Goodwood in 2024. It’s due to arrive in production form later this year and our photographers have caught it testing prior to its launch.
The GV60 Magma certainly starts in a good place as it’s expected to share its underpinnings with evo’s favourite EV to date, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It’s likely to receive the same dual-motor 601bhp (641bhp in boost mode) powertrain as its Hyundai sibling which should equate to a 0-62mph time in the region of 3.4sec and a top speed of around 160mph. Compared to the standard GV60, the Magma Concept featured a wider stance, lowered suspension and some orange-painted calipers along with a revised front spoiler assembly, new rear diffuser and a large rear wing.
However, don’t expect a direct clone of the Ioniq 5 N as the Magma model will have its own specific character to differentiate between the two brands. Via hardware and software specific to the Genesis model we’re expecting it to be aimed slightly less towards the out-and-out performance-orientated driver, with more of a rapid GT feel.
The GV60 Magma Concept that cut a dash on the Goodwood hill and made its motor show debut in New York looked striking in its bright orange hue that has adorned all the Magma concept cars. Based on our spy shots we’re expecting the production version to look pretty similar. The front and rear wheel arch extensions that helped to give the Concept its aggressive stance aren’t pictured here, with the test mule exhibiting an amalgam of standard GV60 parts and Magma items.
Behind the disguise it would appear the front winglets of the Concept are in evidence but at the rear the wilder, wider rear spoiler has been replaced with the standard wing. There are still plenty of clues that this is the performance model though – the orange brake calipers are a giveaway – while the test mule also features the three roof-mounted fins of the concept. The motor show Concept featured some wild aero-disc 21-inch alloys which would be a welcome addition to the Magma model, but they didn’t feature on the Goodwood car so it's maybe that these were more for show than go.
It's difficult to glean much about the GV60 Magma’s interior from our spy pictures but the Concept added some sporting touches to the GV60’s well-built and relatively opulent cabin. The standard seats were replaced with some orange-coloured bucket items and there was a plethora of diamond stitching – in orange, naturally – along with an orange flash at the 12 o’clock position on the steering wheel.
The GV60 Magma is expected to make its debut towards the end of the year, but Genesis won’t stop there with its performance models. It’s currently developing a Magma model across its entire range so we should expect some more interesting takes on the rest of its line-up.