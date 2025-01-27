Genesis GV60 Magma spied testing ahead of 2025 debut

The Genesis GV60 hasn’t set the sales charts alight since it arrived on these shores a couple of years ago but perhaps the debut of a halo model might change all that. Yes, we’re talking about the GV60 Magma, the bright orange concept of which topped the four-seater ‘production car’ category timings at Goodwood in 2024. It’s due to arrive in production form later this year and our photographers have caught it testing prior to its launch.

The GV60 Magma certainly starts in a good place as it’s expected to share its underpinnings with evo’s favourite EV to date, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It’s likely to receive the same dual-motor 601bhp (641bhp in boost mode) powertrain as its Hyundai sibling which should equate to a 0-62mph time in the region of 3.4sec and a top speed of around 160mph. Compared to the standard GV60, the Magma Concept featured a wider stance, lowered suspension and some orange-painted calipers along with a revised front spoiler assembly, new rear diffuser and a large rear wing.

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, don’t expect a direct clone of the Ioniq 5 N as the Magma model will have its own specific character to differentiate between the two brands. Via hardware and software specific to the Genesis model we’re expecting it to be aimed slightly less towards the out-and-out performance-orientated driver, with more of a rapid GT feel.

The GV60 Magma Concept that cut a dash on the Goodwood hill and made its motor show debut in New York looked striking in its bright orange hue that has adorned all the Magma concept cars. Based on our spy shots we’re expecting the production version to look pretty similar. The front and rear wheel arch extensions that helped to give the Concept its aggressive stance aren’t pictured here, with the test mule exhibiting an amalgam of standard GV60 parts and Magma items.