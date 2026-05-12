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New Land Rover Defender facelift spied – JLR’s golden goose will soon evolve

Land Rover’s biggest seller is getting a later-than-expected nip and tuck facelift before the end of 2026.

by: Ethan Jupp
12 May 2026
Land Rover Defender 2027 front10

Land Rover’s Defender is approaching seven years old, which means while most car companies would be looking at a wholesale replacement, JLR is only now getting around to facelifting its biggest seller, which has been spied testing on the road. The Defender is JLR’s golden goose, so successful that it has all but wiped out the Discovery sales compared to what they once were. It’s still setting record sales figures, with over 115,000 units sold in 2025.

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So don’t expect too many changes to the utilitarian-chic design that’s won it so many fans, even with the potential for more significant changes under the skin. The body in white isn't changing, but the bolt-on body trim will be bringing the new look with new front and rear bumpers and comprehensive design tweaks to the trim, front and rear bumpers.

The Defender’s powertrain lineup has evolved significantly over the years, with the four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines that it launched with dropped in the UK after three years. Diesel D200 and D300 mild-hybrid variants of the Ingenium six-cylinder were added to replace them, while these were eventually replaced by more powerful D250 and D350 specification for the 2025 model year update. The P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder served through from the car’s launch to 2025 too, before the 419bhp version of the 5-litre supercharged V8 took its place. The 518bhp incarnation of the 5-litre supercharged engine was also dropped for the 2025 model year update, as the 626bhp Defender Octa taking over as the flagship Defender.

Land Rover Defender 2027 rear10

The Ingenium six has also been retired from the P400e plug-in hybrid model first introduced in 2021, now replaced by the P300e that uses the Ingenium petrol engine. These changes were made to bring the Defender lineup in-line with Euro 6e emissions regulations. This facelift will likely bring further lineup revisions in preparation for the November 2027 Euro 7 deadline.

The interior of the Defender has evolved over the years, with the 10.1 and 11.4-inch screens being replaced by a 13.1-inch curved item last year. Expect increases in plushness, to better serve the semi-luxury family SUV market, who until the Defender reinvented itself habitually bought a Discovery. It’s rare we see clear shots of interiors and in this case, we see covered rear seats, hinting that the facelift Defender to offer even more choice when it comes to interior configurations, including a more luxury-oriented individual rear seats set-up as an option on the 110, that's already offered in some markets on the Defender 130 and as per the full size Range Rover.

The updated Defender is expected to debut in 2026 in what will be a stacked schedule of new model reveals from the all electric Range Rover to the opinion splitting Jaguar GT. Revisions to the Range Rover Sport and the all-new Velar, as well as the hotly-anticipated Defender Sport, won’t be far behind.

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