evo magazine latest issue – 330 on sale now

Issue 330 – what's inside

Pagani has always been close to our hearts at evo. A year after the first issue went to press in 1998, Pagani unveiled the Zonda to the world, and soon after that evo got an inside look at the car, the Modena factory in which it was built, and the mastermind behind it – Horacio Pagani. We’ve tracked Pagani’s journey to the stratosphere from that moment on, and now, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary, it was only fitting that we revisit the company and sample its latest creation – the Utopia – as well as the spectacular Huayra Codalunga and BC Roadster. You can read all about them in issue 330.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we test BMW’s new M5 against another heavy-hitting electrified supersaloon – Porsche’s Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Plenty has been said about the G90 M5’s radical shift in philosophy (and 2.4-ton kerb weight), but this is our first opportunity to find out whether it delivers the goods on UK roads against one of its key rivals.

Also starring in the latest issue is Nissan’s 2025 Nismo GT-R – the most intense and finely honed version of one of our favourite modern-era sports cars, which unfortunately won’t be sold in the UK. On the other hand, you can get your hands on Porsche’s 992.2-generation 911 Carrera, which also goes under the evo microscope.

Also in issue 330, we revisit the rare and random Audi A1 Quattro hot hatch, test McLaren’s Artura Trophy Evo racing car and take a deep dive into the anatomy of a NASCAR racer, as well as catch up with the evo Fast Fleet, hear the latest musings from our columnists and a whole lot more.

