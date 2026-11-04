evo magazine issue 352 December 2026 – on sale now

The latest issue of evo magazine – December 2026 – is available to order now from the evo shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. To have the next issue delivered early and straight to your door, subscribe today.

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evo issue 352 – what’s inside

It’s been a fascinating journey through the decades in our supercar eras series, and now it’s coming to a crescendo with the final instalment: the 2020s. Automatic transmissions, all-wheel drive and electrification are now rife across the group, but it’s just as varied as it’s ever been.

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Representing the 2020s are the astonishing Lamborghini Revuelto, the eCoty-winning Maserati MC20, Aston Martin’s DBS 770 Ultimate, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, McLaren 750S and the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S. Each and every one has mind-boggling capability, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re an improvement over their predecessors. We find out how they fare in this issue.

At the other end of the performance car spectrum, we put the new Peugeot E-208 GTi head-to-head with the Alpine A290 in one very 2026 face-off. They might both be new electric hot hatches from France, but they take very different approaches to the formula. Antony Ingram finds out which is best on the road.

As if the standard Lamborghini Revuelto wasn’t enough, we drive the SV variant in this issue, and take Ferrari’s controversial new 12 Cilindri Manuale for a first drive. The wild 1234bhp Lucid Air Sapphire saloon also makes an appearance, as does the BMW M2 CS in a twin-test with the Porsche 911 Carrera T.

All of this, plus interviews, columns, long-term tests and more can be found in issue 352 of evo magazine. Head to the evo shop to get your copy, or subscribe today to make sure you never miss an issue.