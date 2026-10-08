evo magazine issue 351 November 2026 – on sale now

The latest issue of evo magazine – November 2026 – is available to order now from the evo shop, all leading newsagents and supermarkets, Zinio and Readly. To have the next issue delivered early and straight to your door, subscribe today.

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evo issue 351 – what’s inside

In evo issue 351 our Supercar Eras series arrives in the 2010s, as we bring together six of the decade’s defining supercars: Lamborghini Aventador S, McLaren MP4-12C, Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, Mercedes SLS AMG, Ferrari 458 Italia and hybrid Honda NSX. The Italians have upped their game, both McLaren and Honda have rejoined the supercar fold, and across the board the cars are quicker and more capable than those from just a few years earlier. But are they more rewarding to drive too? Richard Meaden finds out.

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Also in issue 351, if you’ve ever wondered what a Bentley Continental GT Speed would be like without its hybrid hardware, we get the answer as we drive the new Supersports, which also happens to be the company’s lightest road car in 85 years. We also find out if the American muscle car can survive the shift from V8s to six-cylinder or all-electric power as we sample the latest Dodge Chargers, which are now officially available in Europe.

At the other end of the performance car size spectrum, we compare Honda’s dinky and darty new Super N with its characterful 1990s kei-car ancestor, the Beat roadster. Fun things really can come in small packages… Meanwhile back in the supercar world, we sample the Czinger 21C, complete with its 11,000rpm hybridised V8, 3D-printed construction, and a mission to take on Bugatti and Pagani. Could it succeed, and should you choose the VMax or High Downforce version of this truly individual machine? We have the answers.

Finally, if you’re unsure about which performance tyre to fit to your car next, let us remove the doubt with the latest edition of our annual evo Tyre Test. For 2026, nine choices get put through our rigorous wet and dry tests to reveal which offers the best blend of grip, feel and everyday usability. Our contenders include options from Bridgestone, Continental, Dunlop, Goodyear, Michelin, Pirelli and more, and to find out why you shouldn’t skimp on tyres, we’ve also tested a budget option in the same size. The results are truly eye-opening.

All this, plus interviews, columns, long-term tests and more can be found in issue 351 of evo magazine. Head to the evo shop to get your copy, or subscribe today to never miss an issue.