The McLaren W1 hypercar is the 2025 successor to the P1

McLaren isn’t shy when it comes to launching hypercars. In the space of less than a decade it’s given us the Senna, Speedtail, Elva, Sabre and Solus GT, but the launch of a McLaren ‘1’ car – a flagship hypercar at the bleeding edge – doesn’t come around very often. Now officially named W1, this next chapter in Woking’s story will be unveiled on October 6.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With the name said to ‘celebrate McLaren’s World Championship mindset’, this launch date is no coincidence. October 6 marks the 50th anniversary of McLaren’s first Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship win and Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 World Drivers’ Championship victory.

> This is our best look yet at Ferrari’s brand new hypercar

Company CEO Michael Leiters said: ‘The McLaren W1 is defined by real supercar principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born of our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the ‘1’ name. Like its predecessors the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar.’

Few technical details are known about the new hypercar, but if the P1 is anything to go by, it’ll set a benchmark for future McLarens in its design and engineering philosophy. It’ll almost certainly be a hybrid, furthering McLaren's development of electrified powertrains that began with the P1 and continues with today's Artura. Expect it to push out beyond 1000bhp, surpassing the 903bhp P1.