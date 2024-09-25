Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The McLaren W1 hypercar is the 2025 successor to the P1

McLaren has teased the new W1, set to follow in the footsteps of the F1 and P1 – and take on Ferrari’s next flagship hypercar

by: Yousuf Ashraf, Sam Jenkins
27 Sep 2024
McLaren W1 logo SJ

McLaren isn’t shy when it comes to launching hypercars. In the space of less than a decade it’s given us the Senna, Speedtail, Elva, Sabre and Solus GT, but the launch of a McLaren ‘1’ car – a flagship hypercar at the bleeding edge – doesn’t come around very often. Now officially named W1, this next chapter in Woking’s story will be unveiled on October 6.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With the name said to ‘celebrate McLaren’s World Championship mindset’, this launch date is no coincidence. October 6 marks the 50th anniversary of McLaren’s first Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship win and Emerson Fittipaldi’s 1974 World Drivers’ Championship victory.

> This is our best look yet at Ferrari’s brand new hypercar

Company CEO Michael Leiters said: ‘The McLaren W1 is defined by real supercar principles and is the ultimate expression of a McLaren supercar. Born of our rich racing history and World Championship mindset, W1 pushes the boundaries of performance and is worthy of the ‘1’ name. Like its predecessors the F1 and McLaren P1, W1 defines the rulebook of a real supercar.’ 

Few technical details are known about the new hypercar, but if the P1 is anything to go by, it’ll set a benchmark for future McLarens in its design and engineering philosophy. It’ll almost certainly be a hybrid, furthering McLaren's development of electrified powertrains that began with the P1 and continues with today's Artura. Expect it to push out beyond 1000bhp, surpassing the 903bhp P1. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

How much the electrical elements of the powertrain will contribute to that figure remains to be seen. Part of what made the P1 so spectacular was how its electric motor served to enhance the performance and response of its V8 engine, rather than take over from it. Battery and motor technology has moved on dramatically since the P1, which could allow McLaren to pursue a similar philosophy but with less weight, more power and more sophisticated electronics. 

McLaren F1 and McLaren P1

On the other hand, it could introduce more powerful electrified elements – such as an electrically-driven front axle – to pursue more performance and torque vectoring capabilities (with the penalty of extra weight). If McLaren wants to draw from its Formula 1 efforts for the new hypercar, this approach would bring it in line with the impending 2026 powertrain regulations, which will force an even energy split between ICE and electric power. 

The P1’s combustion engine was a heavy development of the V8 used in the 12C, but given that other hypercar manufacturers – namely Bugatti, GMA and Aston Martin – have invested in bespoke engines for their newest seven-figure hypercars, McLaren could do the same. 

As with the P1, aero will form an enormous role in harnessing the new hypercar’s performance, so expect active elements and complex aero channels throughout the design. The body will be carbonfibre, of course (so too the chassis), and the styling will inform the next generation of series production McLarens. 

Advancements in the chassis department will complement the aero package, potentially with a next-generation version of the hydraulically cross-linked damper tech that features on the 750S

The McLaren W1 will join the likes of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, GMA T.50 and Bugatti Tourbillon in a truly spectacular age of hypercars, with a new flagship from Ferrari on the horizon too.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

​Best supercars 2024 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines
Best supercars 2024
Best cars

​Best supercars 2024 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines

Want to go fast and make a statement whilst doing so? These are the best supercars of 2024
24 Sep 2024
Ferrari SF90 XX Spider 2024 review – a 1016bhp open-top adrenaline hit
Ferrari SF90 XX Spider – drift
Reviews

Ferrari SF90 XX Spider 2024 review – a 1016bhp open-top adrenaline hit

The Spider version of the SF90 XX provides our first taste of Ferrari’s track-focused 1016bhp hypercar on the road
23 Sep 2024
Ford Mustang GTD has more power than a McLaren Senna GTR
Ford Mustang GTD
News

Ford Mustang GTD has more power than a McLaren Senna GTR

The GTD is a 200mph Mustang with well over 800bhp from its 5.2-litre supercharged V8
17 Sep 2024
Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2024 review – quite simply the best performance car on sale
Porsche 911 GT3 RS – front
In-depth reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2024 review – quite simply the best performance car on sale

Porsche’s most extreme GT3 RS yet is also one of the most captivating – it’s our reigning evo Car of the Year and Track Car of the Year champion
12 Sep 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Porsche patents cleaner, more powerful six-stroke engine design
Porsche 911
News

Porsche patents cleaner, more powerful six-stroke engine design

The design is as much a two-times-three-stroke as it is a six-stroke, and has the potential to massively increase power and reduce emissions
23 Sep 2024
The Hyundai i20 N is dead; we take it for one last drive – car pictures of the week
Hyundai i20 N – front
Features

The Hyundai i20 N is dead; we take it for one last drive – car pictures of the week

In the latest issue of evo, we take the now-discontinued Hyundai i20 N for a farewell drive – these are our favourite shots
22 Sep 2024
​Best supercars 2024 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines
Best supercars 2024
Best cars

​Best supercars 2024 – our favourite show-stopping driving machines

Want to go fast and make a statement whilst doing so? These are the best supercars of 2024
24 Sep 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content