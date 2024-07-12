Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro is a track-ready, 604bhp super-coupe

More power, extra cooling and Michelin Cup 2R tyres turn AMG’s 911 Turbo rival into a track-capable sports car

by: Yousuf Ashraf
12 Jul 2024
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro – front8

The new Mercedes-AMG GT has only just landed, but Affalterbach is already teasing out more power and performance from its in-house developed, 911-rivalling sports car. A new GT 63 Pro variant has been unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, sporting a host of upgrades designed to prepare it for track use. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

This isn’t a 911 GT3 rival in the mould of the previous AMG GT R, but improvements to the GT’s cooling package, tyres and aero are said to make it more durable for extended track sessions, as well as faster. 

  • Best sports cars 2024
    Best sports cars

At the heart of the GT 63 Pro lies AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, with revised engine management boosting it to 604bhp and 627lb ft of torque – uplifts of 27bhp and 37lb ft over the GT 63. This trims the 0-124mph time down by 0.5sec to 10.9sec, with the Pro maxing out at 197mph. 

To keep temperatures in check, AMG has reinforced the low and high temperature cooling circuits and installed a pair of radiators either side of the front wheel arches, with active cooling for the front and rear differentials. Vanes underneath the car channel more cooling air to the brakes, which are mammoth ceramic items with 420mm front discs. 

The full suite of AMG’s latest chassis electronics features, such as active roll stabilisation, rear wheel steering, a 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system and active aero. A redesigned front apron with larger intakes and aero vanes help reduce lift by over 30kg, with additional air deflectors beneath the car contributing to a 15kg increase in downforce at the rear. 

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro – rear8

Forged 21-inch wheels complete the mechanical upgrades, and the Pro is equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres as standard to deliver improved dry grip and track ability, measuring 295 section at the front and 305 at the rear. 

Pricing for the AMG GT 63 Pro hasn’t been announced, but expect it to sit above the current most expensive non-hybrid model – the £180,905 GT 63 Launch Edition.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

The new Toyota GR86 is even sharper to drive, but you can’t buy one in the UK
Toyota GR86 – front
News

The new Toyota GR86 is even sharper to drive, but you can’t buy one in the UK

Toyota has fine-tuned the GR86 to be even more tactile and involving, which is great news if you live outside Europe
12 Jul 2024
Zagato's £557,000, coachbuilt AGTZ Twin Tail makes Goodwood Festival of Speed debut
Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail front
News

Zagato's £557,000, coachbuilt AGTZ Twin Tail makes Goodwood Festival of Speed debut

Zagato has collaborated with La Squadra for the creation of an Alpine A110-based special, inspired by the A220 Le Mans racer of the ‘60s
12 Jul 2024
Porsche 911 Turbo: 50 years of a supercar icon
Porsche 911 Turbo
Features

Porsche 911 Turbo: 50 years of a supercar icon

Fifty years ago Porsche changed the performance car world forever with the launch of the 911 Turbo. Adam Towler tells its remarkable story
12 Jul 2024
New Honda Prelude Concept makes Goodwood debut
Honda Prelude Concept
News

New Honda Prelude Concept makes Goodwood debut

Honda’s Prelude Concept has been shown at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, previewing a production version bound for UK shores
11 Jul 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Fast Ford heaven: a tour of the ultimate Ford garage
Ford Heritage Collection tour
Features

Fast Ford heaven: a tour of the ultimate Ford garage

Who doesn’t love a fast Ford? Prepare for a nostalgia overload as we get a guided tour of Ford UK’s magnificent, newly rehomed Heritage Collection
7 Jul 2024
Speed limiters are now mandatory, but you can turn them off
80mph motorway speed limit
News

Speed limiters are now mandatory, but you can turn them off

The use of mandatory speed limiters on all new cars was approved by the European Parliament in 2019, and they're now coming into force
5 Jul 2024
Analogue Lotus Elise v Alpine A110 R: £100k lightweight specials go head-to-head
Analogue Elise and Alpine A110 R
Group tests

Analogue Lotus Elise v Alpine A110 R: £100k lightweight specials go head-to-head

No-expense-spared restomod Elise by Analogue Automotive makes an intriguing pairing with the lightweight, track-focused A110 R
10 Jul 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content