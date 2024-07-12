The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro is a track-ready, 604bhp super-coupe

The new Mercedes-AMG GT has only just landed, but Affalterbach is already teasing out more power and performance from its in-house developed, 911-rivalling sports car. A new GT 63 Pro variant has been unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, sporting a host of upgrades designed to prepare it for track use.

This isn’t a 911 GT3 rival in the mould of the previous AMG GT R, but improvements to the GT’s cooling package, tyres and aero are said to make it more durable for extended track sessions, as well as faster.

At the heart of the GT 63 Pro lies AMG’s 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, with revised engine management boosting it to 604bhp and 627lb ft of torque – uplifts of 27bhp and 37lb ft over the GT 63. This trims the 0-124mph time down by 0.5sec to 10.9sec, with the Pro maxing out at 197mph.

To keep temperatures in check, AMG has reinforced the low and high temperature cooling circuits and installed a pair of radiators either side of the front wheel arches, with active cooling for the front and rear differentials. Vanes underneath the car channel more cooling air to the brakes, which are mammoth ceramic items with 420mm front discs.

The full suite of AMG’s latest chassis electronics features, such as active roll stabilisation, rear wheel steering, a 4Matic+ four-wheel drive system and active aero. A redesigned front apron with larger intakes and aero vanes help reduce lift by over 30kg, with additional air deflectors beneath the car contributing to a 15kg increase in downforce at the rear.

Forged 21-inch wheels complete the mechanical upgrades, and the Pro is equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R tyres as standard to deliver improved dry grip and track ability, measuring 295 section at the front and 305 at the rear.

Pricing for the AMG GT 63 Pro hasn’t been announced, but expect it to sit above the current most expensive non-hybrid model – the £180,905 GT 63 Launch Edition.