Jaguar Land Rover losses continue post cyber attack

Jaguar Land Rover continues to suffer after the cyber attack that crippled the company in 2025, reporting a £310m loss during the three months to December 2025. Revenues fell 39 percent to £4.5bn for the quarter and £16bn year-to-date, a fall of 24 percent.

These losses follow a £485m fall in revenue for the three months from July to September following the cyber attack that cripled production from the last week of August, for all of September and most of October. The cost alone for the attack rose by an additional £64m to nearly £260m.

With vehicle production not returning to normal until mid-November 2025, Jaguar Land Rover has also had to manage, like every manufacturer, a downturn in the Chinese economy that is hitting the luxury sector hardest as well the introduction of incremental US tariffs.

JLR’s finances have not been helped with the significant restructure it is also undergoing as it relaunches Jaguar as an all-electric car company, with the all-electric Jaguar GT currently undergoing final test and development programmes ahead of its reveal later in 2026.

With the last Jaguar - an F Pace SVR - built at the Solihull plant on 19 December 2025 JLR is solely reliant on the sales of Defender, Discovery - including the Discovery Sport - and Range Rover (Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque), which themselves have seen sales dip due to ageing product (Discover Sport, Velar and Evoque) and the soft economic climate that has hit Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Despite the downturn in revenue and sales, JLR is still committed to the five-year £18bn investment package that began in 2024, which includes an estimated £5bn for the reinvention of Jaguar and the launch of three all-electric cars, starting with the new GT.

And while the mainstream press has claimed JLR is considering installing a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the new Jaguar GT and the SUV that follows, the platform doesn’t allow it, lacking the room needed to install an internal-combustion-hybrid unit. The Range Rover electric will also launch later in 2026.