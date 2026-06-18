During the reveal of its new GranTurismo, GranCabrio cars and its new Grecale SUV, senior figures from Maserati spoke with some refreshing candor about what their ambitions are for the brand. There were some very exciting ideas being bandied about – not the fodder of a company suffering in financial stranglehold at the hands of its conglomerate owners, contrary to popular belief.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the ground floor, expansion is coming for Maserati, beyond its Grecale, GranTurismo and MCPura models, with a strong desire to bring the Quattroporte name back, as well as introduce an E-segment SUV successor to the Levante. The old saloon, which bowed out in its sixth generation, was beloved if not a big seller. Which is why it will require ‘some evolution’ for its next generation, according to Christiano Fioro, Maserati marketing head.

‘A modern interpretation of a sedan can change’ he continued. ‘There will be space for a Sedan that is more capable, still aggressive. Quattroporte is definitely looking for something new. There’s space between SUVs and sedans to be made.’

Santo Ficili, Maserati COO and Alfa Romeo CEO followed, saying that ‘we are not today present in the E-segment, where the Quattroporte used to be. We are developing new models and we cannot forget the E-SUV, that used to be the Levante. For sure there is a hole that we need to fill again.’

Then talk turned to Bottegafuoriserie, Maserati’s and Alfa Romeo’s shared special projects and wishes program. It’s the department that conceived of and delivered the MC20-based Alfa Romeo 33. Likewise, it’s where customers go for customisation and personalisation wishes, with a roughly one-in-four takeup that’s steadily rising.

While we know Alfa Romeo is looking to introduce limited special project cars beyond the 33, the Maserati team also expressed interest in a higher tier, rarified project, that its customers have expressed strong desire for a manual transmission and most surprisingly of all, that it is open to obliging: