What’s the problem with modern performance cars?

So much has changed in the world of performance cars since evo first launched as a magazine in 1998 at the inception of what was to become a golden age for the genre. The late nineties and early noughties were a simpler time when engineers had freedom to build cars for enthusiasts without dancing around the regulations that burden their counterparts today.

Founding members of the evo team, Harry Metcalfe, Dickie Meaden, John Barker and Stuart Gallagher, got to grips with the problems facing the performance car in the modern world during episode one of the evo podcast. They very nearly avoided being negative about the rise of electric cars, too…

Harry Metcalfe: ‘The thing that hasn’t changed is the people, because when you do talk to people within the manufacturers, the enthusiasm is all there. It's almost like the Formula One boys, the Adrian Neweys, trying to work around the rules.

‘They realise the legislation is hurting them in the type of car they have to produce. They are restricted in what they can do but the enthusiasm is still there and that's what keeps me interested in the industry at the sharp end. I just want to see what these engineers can do, how they're going to get around it, and it's still as fascinating as ever.’

Stuart Gallagher: ‘There does seem to be a swing towards, as you said, the engineers having to find a solution because the path they've been pushed down hasn't worked, isn't working, and there's a huge consumer base out there that wants something different to what’s being forced on them at the moment.

‘They want something engaging, fun, something that they can be proud of as well. I think some within the OEMs forget […] a lot of the enthusiast market - which is still sizable, considerable and shouldn't be ignored - buy something because it makes them feel proud, and warm, and fuzzy, something that they cherish. You can't throw that away and ignore them.’