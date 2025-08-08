Everyone says it's the end of the petrol car, but is it really?

Everything is ‘the last’ at the moment. The Emira is the last combustion-powered Lotus. The Porsche 718 Spyder RS is the last ICE Boxster. No marque is sacred, no model spared. In the US, even Chevrolet has said the next Camaro will be an EV. Closer to home, the great new plan to make Alpine a success is to bring out a range of electric sports cars. So, a concept that literally nobody has proven to work will somehow magically overcome Alpine’s real problems: brand awareness, the poor dealer network, badge snobbery… All you need is a plan that says so. Alpine’s revenue in 2030 will be €8 billion. Because it says so.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Of course, Alpine’s fantastical plans powered by the voracious demand for EV sports cars (that people in boardrooms all over the world are inventing and exaggerating as you read this fine magazine) shouldn’t be singled out. Everyone is making ‘the last and final’ sports car before they uncover untold riches in the brave new EV world where all problems will melt away.

> As Lotus's latest boss departs, what's next?

It’s a bit like McLaren’s and Aston Martin’s and Ferrari’s and Audi’s absolutely watertight plan to win in F1. It’s inevitable. Because they said in a boardroom that they’d win by 2027 or ’29 or ’31. Meanwhile I will be winning the EuroMillions in 2025 and will, without a shadow of doubt, discover the key to immortality by 2031. Because I said so. I thought about curing something terrible, but couldn’t be bothered. Plus, I want to buy a 458 Speciale and enjoy it for at least 1000 years.