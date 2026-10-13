It’s a bad time to be one of those rare haters of retro car design. If you count yourself among that slightly curmudgeonly minority, the 2026 Paris Motor Show was certainly a bad place to find yourself. Inspired by the success of the Renault 5 and desperate for anything to give it an edge over the Chinese onslaught on its market share, the European car industry appears to have gone all-in on heritage and nostalgia.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Wandering the Paris show’s halls, I had great fun, finding myself for the first time in a while looking upon everyday metal and feeling optimism and desire. It wasn’t just the exotic Alpine A310 Vision or the wild 1980s rally-inspired Peugeot E-T16, but the Citroën 2 CV – projected to arrive in production form in 2028 priced from less than £15k – and Renault’s E-Space, a gloriously trad-futuristic MPV Concept that felt like a bitten thumb (and flipped bird) to SUV and crossover homogeneity, even if its designers wouldn’t admit it.

Even so, I still found myself batting away a nagging question: at what point does all this get a bit much? When will the novelty wear off and when will people get tired of it all? When does what has up until this point been the exception – the Renault 5 and newly-introduced Twingo started the party and are surely reaping the rewards – become the norm? Is it not long after rivals from Peugeot (the next retro 208 hides within that E-T16 concept if you strip away all the Group B-inspired distension) and others hit the road?

In an interview at the show, Renault Group’s Chief Design Officer Laurens van den Acker faced down a number of these questions, dismissing some, accepting others and remaining optimistic overall.