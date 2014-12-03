If the engine is potent but a little bland, the same cannot be said of the chassis, at least with the Anniversary and Peugeot Sport cars. Peugeot hot hatches have always had a bit of an edge, and with the GTI by PS, it feels like engineers made the most of having the safety net of ESP for drivers to fall back upon. Nudge that small-diameter steering wheel even slightly offline and the 208 hungrily follows your input, and continues following as you wind more and more steering lock on.

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It’s impressively resistant to understeer and, yes, that means it’ll first pop an inside rear wheel off the deck, and then if you lift off, begin to swing around from the back – then either held back by the ESP’s reins, or if you’ve switched everything off, to be quickly caught by a turn of opposite lock.

The effect is much more pronounced in Anniversary and PS models, in proportion to their higher power outputs. Opt for a standard 208 GTI and you may initially wonder what the fuss is about, though the tradeoff with these less focused versions is it’s easier to find a natural flow. What none of them do is really feed back much information to your fingertips, and some of the other controls are a bit awkward too, from the slightly spongy (but mightily powerful) brakes, to the clunky gearshift. Ability over tactility would be a good way to describe it, though next to the very latest hatches, it already feels a little old-school.

Peugeot 208 GTI updates – 30th Anniversary and Peugeot Sport

The first significant changes to the 208 GTI came with the 30th Anniversary model in 2014, which celebrated 30 years since the 205 GTI had first hit the roads. Bit of a risk drawing attention to this fact given Peugeot’s patchy recent history for hot hatches, but the 208 was already a better effort than the 206 and 207 GTIs had been, and with Peugeot Sport calling the shots – who’d recently turned out the brilliant RCZ-R – there was little to worry about.

Power climbed to 205bhp but the biggest changes were the new Torsen limited-slip differential and shorter gearing. The track was also 22mm wider at the front and 16mm wider at the rear, while the car sat 10mm lower on stiffer springs and firmer dampers – rear springs were 80 per cent stiffer than standard. There was a thinner front anti-roll bar to improve traction, the toe and camber were tweaked, and Michelin Pilot Super Sports were standard. Anniversary models came in a two-tone black and red colour scheme called Coupe Franche, with wheel arch extensions covering the wider track, and black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels.