Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

Why the new Porsche 911 GT3 could be the best ever

Porsche’s 992.2 GT3 could end up being the last naturally-aspirated, non-hybrid model in the lineage – here’s why it could also be one of the best

by: Yousuf Ashraf
15 Jan 2025
Porsche 911 GT3

Jörg Bergmeister had a hand in developing the 992.2 GT3, but his infectious, almost child-like enthusiasm for the new car is like that of a man who’s never driven one before. Towards the tail end of last year I joined the former Le Mans winner for a passenger lap around Porsche’s Hockenheim experience centre, and from the moment I strapped in, he was beaming at what he was about to show me. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

It was dark and the track was damp, but the next few minutes were probably the most intense I’ve ever spent in the passenger seat of a car. A lot of that was down to Bergmeister’s astonishing commitment – he was turning into corners before they’d appeared in the headlights – but more than anything, the GT3 delivered the kind of precision-honed sensory assault that has defined the very best of the breed. And it did so without hybrid assistance or horrible synthesised engine noises. It felt completely pure and sounded incredible. 

I know that shouldn’t come as a surprise for a GT3, but at a time when noise and emissions regs have taken the edge off some of our favourite performance cars – or completely reinvented them (the new M5, for instance) – it was a welcome surprise to find that the 992.2 GT3 doesn't seem to have been diluted in any way whatsoever. In fact, it could well turn out to be one of the very best GT3s in the lineage. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Advertisement - Article continues below

That's because it takes lessons from what is one of the greatest road-going 911s of all, the S/T. Very few modern cars force you to think and interact with them like the S/T does, and the rewards are sublime when you do. We found this out at our 2024 Car of the Year test, which (spoiler alert) the S/T won. The 992.2 GT3 makes some of this magic available in a series production car with S/T-derived shorter gearing, steering tuning and more compliant damping – the latter of which supposedly benefits both road and track driving. The way Bergmeister could wallop over kerbs at Hockenheim without unsettling the car attested to the latter. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That sounds like an amazing recipe, so much so that those who stumped up £231,600 for an S/T might feel a bit sour (or not, given that the one example for sale at the time of writing is up for £415,000). And as we discussed on a recent evo podcast, part of the GT3’s enduring brilliance is the fact that it hones in on these finer details of the driving experience rather than radically evolving and chasing power with each iteration. 

‘They have the luxury of having the Turbo and GT2 to chase numbers with,’ commented Editor-at-Large John Barker. ‘Matching the GT3 takes the kind of focus you get from Honda with the Civic Type R. It takes that fastidious attention to detail, you really need to hone in on everything.’

The sad truth is that upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations could force the GT3 in the direction of its turbocharged, hybridised rivals in a few years time. Porsche has already pushed hard to ensure the 992.2’s naturally-aspirated flat-six is compliant with current regs while still hitting the magical 503bhp, 9000rpm numbers – in the words of Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger, it was the project’s ‘toughest nut to crack.’ But while we could be looking at the final naturally-aspirated, non-hybrid GT3, it has every chance of going out on a stratospheric high. We’ll find out for sure later this month, when it’s our turn to get behind the wheel. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Morgan Plus Four 2025 review – traditional charmer has modern appeal
Morgan Plus Four front
Reviews

Morgan Plus Four 2025 review – traditional charmer has modern appeal

There’s no confusing the Morgan Plus Four with a contender for sports car supremacy. But it’s capable enough and charming to no end
15 Jan 2025
BMW M4 CS 2025 review – the M4 sweet spot we’ve been waiting for?
BMW M4 CS front
Reviews

BMW M4 CS 2025 review – the M4 sweet spot we’ve been waiting for?

First on the launch at the Salzburgring, then on evo Car of the Year 2024, we find out if the M4 CS is a high watermark for BMW's Motorsport decision.…
14 Jan 2025
The Spirit Racing 12R is the ultimate Mazda MX-5, but we can’t have it
Mazda Spirit Racing Roadster 12R MX5
News

The Spirit Racing 12R is the ultimate Mazda MX-5, but we can’t have it

Mazda has launched the Spirit Racing Roadster 12R, improving on the MX-5’s tried-and-tested formula with track-inspired upgrades
10 Jan 2025
The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 offers hypercar power for sports car money
C8 Corvette ZR1 2024
News

The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 offers hypercar power for sports car money

Producing over 1000bhp, the C8 Corvette ZR1 is America’s fastest and most powerful V8 production car yet
10 Jan 2025
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

2025 VED car tax: what you'll be paying
VED car tax 2025
Advice

2025 VED car tax: what you'll be paying

The latest car tax changes explained, including new pricing for EVs and hybrids and increased prices for higher-emission vehicles
3 Jan 2025
Best fast family cars – our favourite fun, practical daily drivers
Best fast family cars
Best cars

Best fast family cars – our favourite fun, practical daily drivers

A family car doesn’t need to be dull – some of our favourite performance models deliver the thrills of a purpose-built sports car
13 Jan 2025
New Subaru WRX S210 STI – the most focused STI has a CVT gearbox
Subaru WRX S210 STI – front
News

New Subaru WRX S210 STI – the most focused STI has a CVT gearbox

Subaru’s WRX S210 STI evokes the spirit of our favourite hot Imprezas, with one major caveat
10 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content