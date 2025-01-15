Why the new Porsche 911 GT3 could be the best ever

That's because it takes lessons from what is one of the greatest road-going 911s of all, the S/T. Very few modern cars force you to think and interact with them like the S/T does, and the rewards are sublime when you do. We found this out at our 2024 Car of the Year test, which (spoiler alert) the S/T won. The 992.2 GT3 makes some of this magic available in a series production car with S/T-derived shorter gearing, steering tuning and more compliant damping – the latter of which supposedly benefits both road and track driving. The way Bergmeister could wallop over kerbs at Hockenheim without unsettling the car attested to the latter.

Advertisement - Article continues below

That sounds like an amazing recipe, so much so that those who stumped up £231,600 for an S/T might feel a bit sour (or not, given that the one example for sale at the time of writing is up for £415,000). And as we discussed on a recent evo podcast, part of the GT3’s enduring brilliance is the fact that it hones in on these finer details of the driving experience rather than radically evolving and chasing power with each iteration.

‘They have the luxury of having the Turbo and GT2 to chase numbers with,’ commented Editor-at-Large John Barker. ‘Matching the GT3 takes the kind of focus you get from Honda with the Civic Type R. It takes that fastidious attention to detail, you really need to hone in on everything.’

The sad truth is that upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations could force the GT3 in the direction of its turbocharged, hybridised rivals in a few years time. Porsche has already pushed hard to ensure the 992.2’s naturally-aspirated flat-six is compliant with current regs while still hitting the magical 503bhp, 9000rpm numbers – in the words of Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger, it was the project’s ‘toughest nut to crack.’ But while we could be looking at the final naturally-aspirated, non-hybrid GT3, it has every chance of going out on a stratospheric high. We’ll find out for sure later this month, when it’s our turn to get behind the wheel.