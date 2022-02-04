New Porsche 911 (992.2) spotted – the first electrified 911?

This is an early look at the forthcoming 992.2-generation Porsche 911, but don't be fooled – despite what appear to be relatively minor design changes, the new model is likely to offer hybrid power for the first time, marking a shift in philosophy that could bring a new level of capability to the iconic sports car.

The hybrid system will be integrated into the existing flat-six engine, as the 992 was designed from the outset to be compatible with an electrified powertrain. Initially the idea of an electrified 911 was cancelled before the 992 was launched, but Porsche has decided to revisit the concept for the model's midlife update.

Porsche will use mild-hybrid technology rather than a plug-in system, with a battery positioned ahead of the flat-six engine and between the rear seat bulkhead. The electric motor will be positioned between the engine and existing eight-speed PDK gearbox.

It's unclear whether the technology will be applied to all models in the range, but expect it to bring a useful extra hit of performance (and, admittedly, weight) while filling torque holes in the 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six. Efficiency should receive a boost too, with the mild-hybrid system taking load away from the petrol engine.