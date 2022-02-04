New Porsche 911 (992.2) spotted – the first electrified 911?
The facelifted Porsche 911 is expected to offer hybrid power for the first time when it arrives this year – these latest spy shots provide a closer look
This is an early look at the forthcoming 992.2-generation Porsche 911, but don't be fooled – despite what appear to be relatively minor design changes, the new model is likely to offer hybrid power for the first time, marking a shift in philosophy that could bring a new level of capability to the iconic sports car.
The hybrid system will be integrated into the existing flat-six engine, as the 992 was designed from the outset to be compatible with an electrified powertrain. Initially the idea of an electrified 911 was cancelled before the 992 was launched, but Porsche has decided to revisit the concept for the model's midlife update.
Porsche will use mild-hybrid technology rather than a plug-in system, with a battery positioned ahead of the flat-six engine and between the rear seat bulkhead. The electric motor will be positioned between the engine and existing eight-speed PDK gearbox.
It's unclear whether the technology will be applied to all models in the range, but expect it to bring a useful extra hit of performance (and, admittedly, weight) while filling torque holes in the 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six. Efficiency should receive a boost too, with the mild-hybrid system taking load away from the petrol engine.
As ever, Porsche's mid-cycle design updates will be subtle. We've already spied a 992.2 coupe flaunting what appears to be a new aero kit, and these latest shots offer a glimpse at the forthcoming Targa version. The model's iconic rollover hoop and enormous curved rear window are present and correct, and the facelift will bring new LED headlights, a revised front bumper and and a redesigned rear valance for a cleaner look. Expect new wheel designs and paint options – the latter potentially derived from Porsche's Paint To Sample colours – to round out the visual changes.
The recently facelifted Taycan saloon will inspire the tech upgrades inside the new 911, with that car's optional passenger infotainment display potentially making an appearance. This uses a filter to block the screen from the driver's view, allowing passengers to stream media on the move. Other developments will include Porsche's latest PCM infotainment software and Apple CarPlay+ smartphone connectivity; the new 911 may also follow the latest Cayenne and Panamera by relocating the gear selector next to the steering wheel and offering a fully digital instrument panel.
Expect the 992.2 to officially debut in a few months time, along with a new 911 Turbo hybrid.