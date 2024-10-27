Thornley Kelham Porsche 911 European RS restomod review – worth £650k?

What did you do during the Covid lockdowns? While most of us were sorting through long-lost boxes of photographs or binge-watching Tiger King, retired architect Hal Walter used the enforced downtime to dream up his perfect Porsche 911. Out of the detailed 36-page document he produced has come this, the European RS, a Porsche 911 restomod unlike any other.

Dividing his time evenly between his homeland of Australia and a second home in the French Alps, when not hiking in the mountains Walter spends his northern-hemisphere summers behind the wheel of his beloved Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0. Well attuned to the greatest of all water-cooled RSs, Walter’s dream was to replicate that car’s scintillating performance and intense delivery in an early air-cooled 911 with the lightweight qualities of a 2.7 RS and the muscular look of a 2.8 RSR.

Approaching the process with the same meticulous detail he would an architectural project, Walter obsessed over every area of the car, right down to the gear ratios. Then, instead of handing his plan to a Porsche specialist, he engaged the services of world-class multi-marque restoration company Thornley Kelham. It proved to be an inspired decision.

Before meeting Walter – who arrives in a fabulous Aston Martin DB4 – I’m given a quick tour of the premises by company co-founder Simon Thornley. The facilities are impressive, but it’s the diversity of cars that’s most intriguing. It’s not often you’ll see a perfectly restored Miura sitting in the same space as a spindly early Bugatti, imposing 1930s Rolls-Royce or indeed a freshly hot-rodded early 911.

It’s clear to see why the combination of Thornley Kelham’s expertise and the advantage of fresh eyes on building a 911 appealed to Walter. Fuelled by his passion for the multi-faceted, endlessly fascinating 911 driving experience, it’s obvious how much this project means to him, and how hard he has pushed Thornley Kelham to deliver it without undue compromise, dilution or deviation from ‘The Plan’.