News

The new Porsche 911 Carrera S accelerates faster than a GT3

Porsche has pulled the covers off the new 992.2-generation Carrera S, packing GT3-beating acceleration and a £119,800 price tag

by: Yousuf Ashraf
8 Jan 2025
Porsche 911 Carrera S (992.2) – front8

The Porsche 911 is moving up in the world. Not just in terms of price (the base Carrera now starts from £100k), but raw capability. The newly-unveiled Carrera S is a case in point – sitting above the Carrera T but below the GTS T-Hybrid, the S now packs a 473bhp flat-six and out-accelerates the likes of the Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche’s own GT3, with a starting price of £120k. In other words, it’s a deadly serious sports car.  

The Carrera S fills the gap between the Carrera T and GTS T-Hybrid in the updated 992.2 range, and has gained a host of chassis, interior and equipment upgrades over its predecessor – plus a hit of extra power. Its 3-litre twin-turbo flat-six gets revised charge-air cooling and new turbochargers, giving a 30bhp uplift and improved emissions. The total outputs stand at 473bhp and 391lb ft of torque – both higher than the 991.1 GT3

The result is a 0-62mph time of just 3.3sec, and a 191mph top speed – the kind of numbers you might associate with a supercar. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed PDK gearbox, and though there’s no mention of a manual gearbox option, Porsche will point you towards the £111,300 Carrera T to get your three-pedal fix. 

As standard, the Carrera S gets a sports exhaust, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and staggered 20/21-inch wheels, as well as an upgraded braking system derived from the GTS with 408mm front discs. Carbon ceramics are an option. 

PASM sports suspension is also offered at extra cost, dropping the ride height by 10mm and featuring revised adaptive damper tuning. Revised front-axle kinematics are said to result in more direct steering response, with rear-wheel steering aiding low-speed agility and stability at higher speeds. 

Porsche 911 Carrera S (992.2) – rear8

Inside, the Carrera S gets the same overall layout as other 992.2 models, including a new fully digital instrument panel in place of the old central analogue rev counter. Black leather trim is standard with an extended leather package and contrast stitching available at extra cost, as well as a front-axle lift system, HD Matrix LED headlights and a Sport Chrono package. 

Order books for the Carrera S are open now, with the coupe costing £119,800 and the cabriolet starting at £128,800.

