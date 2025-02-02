Kalmar 7-97 RS-R Evo 2025 review – part Porsche 911, part Ariel Nomad

‘We had customers who did safari tours with us and said ‘we want the coolest car possible for this, and we don’t care what it costs,’’ says Jan Kalmar, founder of Kalmar Automotive. ‘That’s how the 7-97 RS-R came about.’ The cost is indeed quite a lot (around half a million pounds), but having driven the RS-R on an ice track in northern Finland, we can confirm that it delivers rather a lot of fun, too. Think the essential analogue driving dynamics of a classic 911 mixed with the huge roll angles and grin factor of an Ariel Nomad.

Is there room for another Porsche restomod company to squeeze in next to the likes of Singer, Tuthill and Theon? Kalmar thinks so. The Danish firm was founded in 2018, and started out restoring and heavily re-engineering 964s, and now produces a range of 993-based road and safari cars. A 959-inspired hypercar called the 9X9 is on the way, too. ‘We are technical nerds, and we’re proud of it,’ says Jan. ‘The customers we aim for are the nerds, and the drivers that really know what they want. At Goodwood, I saw people getting excited about our car and thinking it was a Singer, but we’re not Singer. We don’t want to be – it’s good that they exist, but we want to be something else.’

Kalmar’s bread and butter is the 7-97, which takes either a 964 or 993 as a base and is modernised with uprated adaptive suspension, a stiffer shell, a choice of rebuilt flat-six engines with up to 401bhp, upgraded brakes, and CFD-formed carbonfibre bodywork inspired by the classic 911 S/T. A host of other niceties, including air conditioning, electric power steering and even an interior coolbox are offered to give the 7-97 the usability of a modern car with the feel and sensory thrills of an old Porsche. The overhaul is necessary because, in Jan’s view, the driving experience of a standard classic 911 doesn’t live up to the legend. ‘People dream about owning one, then they buy one, and realise it’s a piece of shit. A Golf drives better, and the 911’s headlamp costs as much as a Golf.’ Not a man that minces his words.