Porsche might be considering resurrecting its stillborn Mission X all-electric hypercar as it continues to battle a downturn in sales, revenues and profits off the back of a softening of the Chinese luxury market and tariffs in the US. Speaking at the company’s presentation of its 2025 financial results, new CEO Michael Leiters, who replaced Oliver Blume at the beginning of January, said: ‘We are considering the expansion of our product portfolio to grow in higher-margin segments. In doing so, we are looking at models and derivatives both above our current two-door sports cars and above the Cayenne.’

Porsche has been developing a new flagship SUV, the K1, to sit above the Cayenne for some time now (Audi is also developing its own version to sit above the Q7 called the Q9), which was due to be all electric, but will now also be offered with plug-in hybrid turbocharged V6 and V8 powertrains. Leiters’ comments also suggest the company is considering a halo model to sit above the 911.

It has long been rumoured that Porsche has been considering a series-production mid-engined supercar to sit above its rear-engined icon. Unlike the 918 Spyder and Carrera GT however, this new model has been speculated as being more accessible and cheaper than Porsche’s last two supercars.

How Porsche could create a new supercar

In 2023 Porsche previewed the Mission X concept, an all-electric hypercar that jumped on the bandwagon charge led by the Rimac Nevera. However, a distinct lack of interest from potential customers led Porsche to quietly sideline it. Perhaps rather than resurrecting the all-electric concept and pushing through its development only for people to shrug a shoulder and ask when the next 911 GT RS product will be available, Leiters could look elsewhere within the VW Group of brands to find a high-end solution to its financial shortfalls.

Customers are now taking delivery of Lamborghini’s fresh-faced Temerario with its new aluminium spaceframe chassis and V8-hybrid engine. You’ve possibly also worked out that if the Temerario exists, an Audi version should follow in due course as Ingolstadt also pulls back from relying on all-electric powertrains for its future. But could Porsche also turn to Italy to fill its ambitions to offer a faster, more powerful - and profitable - halo car to sit above the 911?