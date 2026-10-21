The PDK is annoyingly good, punching up and down the seven speeds with precision and spookily making up- and downshifts exactly at the moment the very same thought crosses your mind.

Ride and handling

The 918 is vastly less intimidating than you imagine and extraordinarily responsive

On the road it’s also compliant and wieldy, molding unexpectedly well to more challenging UK roads

For a hypercar, the usability and cohesion of this package on the road was perhaps the 918’s most impressive achievement

The 918 Spyder is every bit the hypercar, with its engine and battery bolted to a carbonfibre tub with carbonfibre subframes. That said, it eschewed pushrod-style suspension as used in the Carrera GT for more conventional double wishbones, springs and dampers, with PASM electronically-controlled adaptive dampers. Steering and agility are handled by an electromechanical rack, rear steering and torque vectoring across both axles.

The famous ‘Weissach Package’ added RS Spyder lightweight magnesium wheels, aero winglets at the rear, exposed carbon for the wing, roof mirrors, diffuser and windscreen surround, itanium chassis bolts, a magnesium roll bar and often, a slightly garish 917 racer-inspired livey. Overally weight saving was 41kg, from the quite hefty 1674kg standard kerb weight.

Contrary to your expectations, you can push a 918 early doors. Literally within a mile I’m chasing the balance of the car, feeling it shift from neutral to the faintest hint of stabilising understeer if I turn in too fast, or getting a gentle shimmy of oversteer as the rear Michelins yield to the assault of all that torque. As the pace car driver pushes ever harder and the circuit begins to make sense, I dig deeper into the Spyder’s reserves of performance, braking later and harder, turning in with more commitment and getting back on the power sooner and with more insistence.

The brakes are impressive too. You can still feel there’s more than one thing going on when you press the pedal, but the way the job of slowing the car is switched between regenerative braking (up to 0.5G purely using the resistance of the motors when you back off the power) and the PCCB discs and calipers is pretty miraculous. Brake feel isn’t absolutely perfect, but it’s nothing you can’t compensate for with familiarity and sensitivity. That McLaren chose not to attempt to incorporate regen braking into the P1 hints at the scale of the technical challenge it presents.

The 918 also features rear-wheel steering, much like that on the 991 GT3. It certainly gives you a sense of hyper-agility without the need for super-quick Ferrari-style steering, the Spyder changing direction without hesitation. You get a very slight suggestion of oversteer through the seat of your pants as you initiate your steering input, but once you learn that that’s just a split-second phase, you relax into it and let the car find its own stance and balance.