It’s been an ever-present member of the evo Fast Fleet since its introduction in 2001 and remains one of the few genuine sleeper performance cars on sale today. It is, of course, Skoda’s Octavia vRS and though you would never call the Czech hot hatch/estate expensive, it’s even more tantalising when dealers are slashing the prices of new examples.

With prices starting at £40,895 for the hatchback and £42,005 for the estate the Octavia vRS is one of the few modern performance cars that hasn’t suffered from hefty price hikes in recent years – the kind that have resulted in the Audi RS3 wearing a £60,000-plus price tag and a basic Porsche 911 pushing beyond £100,000. Octavia vRS models look even more reasonable when you examine the deals that are out there and as the end of the year approaches, we’re seeing words like ‘Black Friday’ in the classifieds denoting big discounts.

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Brand new Octavia vRS examples we’ve found via Carwow are offering up to £5000 of Black Friday savings on the list price. That means that can be had for in the region of £35,000. Skoda Colchester is offering a £7545 discount, inclusive of its £4750 deposit contribution, on a new vRS estate with an RRP of £42,000.

There are a few tantalising cash offers going around. One we found was a generously optioned vRS estate, that can be had for £39,999 for a cash buyer at Citygate Skoda Watford. That’s £2006 less than what a bog standard vRS estate costs when ordered new and a sturdy £6000 less than the book price for this car, with its desirable options. Those options include Dragon Skin paint, Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive suspension, the Winter Pack and the Canton sound system. The adaptive dampers are a must-have on the hot Octavia and there are more cars without them than with.

With standard equipment that leaves you wanting for very little (other than a manual gearbox, which unfortunately is no longer offered) the Octavia vRS is a usable, everyday performance car that's still accessible – a rarity these days. It's subtle enough to blend in, yet with plenty of juicy mechanical upgrades to give its VW Golf GTI cousin a run for its money.

As the rest of the world’s car manufacturers force motorists into bloated, uninspiring and totally forgettable SUVs, Skoda’s Octavia vRS, regardless of body style, remains the thinking person’s alternative. There’s a reason why evo’s Fast Fleet is rarely without one.