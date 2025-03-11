Kalmar RS-6 2025 review – a Porsche 911 restomod that doesn’t cost the earth

296bhp doesn’t sound like much but it’s plenty to work with in these conditions. Nothing much happens at low revs, but as soon as you climb beyond 4000rpm, power starts to overcome grip and the RS-6 comes alive, allowing you to adjust it on the throttle more easily. The engine note is still muted – we’d probably go for the upgraded exhaust for a bit more drama – but it pulls smoothly towards a mechanical howl at the top end, with sharp responses as long as you keep the revs up. More power would provide a bigger thrill, but there’s satisfaction to be had in carrying momentum as you slither between corners and pick smooth, precise lines.

The RS-6 feels very obviously rear-engined in a way that feels alien if you’re used to modern 911s, partly due to the high ride height and soft suspension amplifying the effects of weight transfer. It makes you feel clumsy if you don’t use that rearward mass to your advantage, but this adds more layers to the driving experience. With time you learn to manage the weight with the throttle and brakes, swinging the rear around to point the nose to the inside and set up for a straighter exit. Linking corners together is fantastically rewarding, too, with a tap of the brakes allowing you to change direction rapidly and pick up resulting slides with the throttle.

In these conditions, the 911’s sound fundamentals come to the surface and help you at every stage. Nailing the point home, we also tried Kalmar’s RS-C – a safari-converted Cayman R – on the same ice track, and it was nowhere near as biddable or friendly at the limit. With less weight over the rear it was trickier to pitch into corners yet switched into oversteer more sharply, with a much smaller sweet spot than the RS-6.

The question remains of how well the off-road setup would translate on the road. It wouldn’t be as sharp as a well setup standard Carrera, certainly, but the extra roll and compliance in the chassis could unlock new dimensions of fun, much like Porsche did with its own 911 Dakar. Enough fun to warrant the combined c£60k price tag? Very possibly, but it’s worth noting that the £34,000 conversion cost is a starting figure that doesn’t include options or any service work required on the donor car. On average, RS-6 customers spend more like £75,000 all in, which puts it in the ballpark of an Ariel Nomad 2 with a few options. Either would be a riot on a safari, but the RS-6 would at least keep you warm and dry.