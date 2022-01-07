Road-going Toyota GR GT3 spied – the Lexus LFA’s successor?

Toyota is cooking up a super GT car to potentially take the place of the Lexus LC500 on the road and the Lexus RC F GT3 at Le Mans. Previewed by the GR GT3 concept of 2022, it’s not yet known what badge this mysterious prototype will end up wearing or exactly when it’ll break cover.

The car, rumoured to be called LFR, is one of two models expected also to take up the reins of the LFA as a halo model, alongside something resembling the Lexus Electrified Sport concept. What we do know is that this test mule is certainly not electric, with spy videos revealing a V8 sound. No, a V8 GT car introduced in the late 2020s doesn’t quite compute legislatively but Toyota Motor Company has been outspoken in its support for making internal combustion clean, rather than going all in on electric power.

Visually, it can be best likened so far to a Japanese take on the Mercedes-AMG SLS: long bonnet, bluff snout, taut cockpit with a stubby tail. It’s certainly not quite as smooth-flowing or elegant as the LC, with more sporting pretence.

The body side is dissected by a crisp split-line that runs alongside from the front arch to terminate at the door handle that also hides away the clamshell shutline, while the front-ends almost faceless aesthetic has a broad opening hiding the headlight elements, with cooling dealt with by a single central opening.

We sorely miss the LC500 and RC F and their ripsnorting V8s. A spiritual successor would be welcomed with open arms. The 2UR GSE V8 has found a new, if unlikely home, following the discontinuation of the V8 road cars, under the bonnet of the Toyota Supra that’s due to enter the Australian Supercars Championship.

Toyota and Lexus have so far denied all knowledge when pressed on details on the model but speculation has it that the race car will compete in the 2026 WEC and IMSA seasons. What does that mean for a potential road car? Well, it’s not unheard of for the race version of a model to be permitted on track before the road car is in production. Nevertheless, a debut during the same model year as its racing introduction, for the road car, is most likely.