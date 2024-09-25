Could the GR Corolla be coming to the UK? Toyota weighs in
An updated Toyota GR Corolla has been spied at the Nürburgring, leading to speculation about a European introduction for the model. We asked and the Japanese firm is playing it coy…
The internet is awash with rumours that Toyota is preparing its GR Corolla hot hatch for a European launch. The car up to this point has been primarily the preserve of the US, Australian and Japanese markets; the US famously doesn’t get the GR Yaris, so the larger, more practical GR Corolla was brought in as consolation, appealing to a wider American audience.
The rumours of a pending UK debut began when a prototype with a disguised nose – likely a facelift along the lines of what the GR Yaris has recently received – was caught doing laps at the Nürburgring. Most manufacturers test at the ‘ring, of course, but a European development regime could be a sign that the GR Corolla will finally be sold in UK showrooms.
Firstly consider that there’s a powertrain ready and waiting. The Toyota GR Yaris we know and love has recently received a nip and tuck, adding an automatic gearbox option and ensuring the bombastic G16E-GTS 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbo engine’s future in Europe, in terms of emissions compliance. The Corolla in the US uses the same engine, albeit not in a globally compliant state of tune. Still, that means the powertrain from the new Yaris could slot right in.
Then consider that time is not on the side of the fantastic Toyota GR86. The marque’s rear-wheel drive flat-four sports car that it co-parented with Subaru, being a close relation of the GT86 that dates all the way back to 2012, will soon be out of step with safety regulations. Its departure will leave the GR lineup a car down at a time when Toyota is pushing the brand and teasing intentions to expand the product lineup, rather than reduce it.
As for the question of price and demand? Well, the Yaris has jumped in cost for its second iteration to the mid-£40k range. Being a bigger car, the GR Corolla would likely sit above it, in the £50-£55k range. That might sound rich but consider then, that the Honda Civic Type R has already set a precedent for a capable Japanese hot hatch in that price range. Some buyers tempted by the Yaris but put off by practicality concerns could find what they’re looking for in the Corolla, too.
Also, with the number of hot hatches that have departed showrooms of late – Renault Sport is gone, so too the Hyundai i30 N and i20 N – there’s something of an expanding void to be filled and demand to be satisfied.
The case is made for a UK and European market GR Corolla then, but when asked to comment, Toyota wouldn’t be drawn one way or the other.
‘We’ve seen the rumours. We can’t comment beyond simply saying that all major manufacturers test at the Nürburgring. It’s a useful circuit for Europe and the rest of the world and a venue all manufacturers on the global stage use.’
While ‘that’s not a no’ feels like a reach, this suggests Toyota hasn’t closed the door on the prospect of a European launch. What we can assume is that the GR Corolla is due for an update soon and that at the very least, Toyota is doing its due diligence weighing up the feasibility of introducing the car to further markets. More as we have it.