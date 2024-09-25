Could the GR Corolla be coming to the UK? Toyota weighs in

Then consider that time is not on the side of the fantastic Toyota GR86. The marque’s rear-wheel drive flat-four sports car that it co-parented with Subaru, being a close relation of the GT86 that dates all the way back to 2012, will soon be out of step with safety regulations. Its departure will leave the GR lineup a car down at a time when Toyota is pushing the brand and teasing intentions to expand the product lineup, rather than reduce it.

As for the question of price and demand? Well, the Yaris has jumped in cost for its second iteration to the mid-£40k range. Being a bigger car, the GR Corolla would likely sit above it, in the £50-£55k range. That might sound rich but consider then, that the Honda Civic Type R has already set a precedent for a capable Japanese hot hatch in that price range. Some buyers tempted by the Yaris but put off by practicality concerns could find what they’re looking for in the Corolla, too.

Also, with the number of hot hatches that have departed showrooms of late – Renault Sport is gone, so too the Hyundai i30 N and i20 N – there’s something of an expanding void to be filled and demand to be satisfied.

The case is made for a UK and European market GR Corolla then, but when asked to comment, Toyota wouldn’t be drawn one way or the other.

‘We’ve seen the rumours. We can’t comment beyond simply saying that all major manufacturers test at the Nürburgring. It’s a useful circuit for Europe and the rest of the world and a venue all manufacturers on the global stage use.’

While ‘that’s not a no’ feels like a reach, this suggests Toyota hasn’t closed the door on the prospect of a European launch. What we can assume is that the GR Corolla is due for an update soon and that at the very least, Toyota is doing its due diligence weighing up the feasibility of introducing the car to further markets. More as we have it.