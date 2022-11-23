Audi R8 V10 GT RWD review – the R8 bows out in spectacular style

On the road, the GT isn’t as intense or rippingly exciting as a Huracán Tecnica, but not much is. With dialled back noise and responses compared to the Lamborghini the R8 has softer edges, but in some ways that makes it easier to settle into. The steering, for example, is much slower than the Tecnica's, requiring more deliberate inputs to guide the nose into corners. In some ways the speed of the rack doesn’t quite match the R8’s sense of purpose elsewhere (the tautness and connection of the chassis, the sublime gearbox, the all-consuming V10), but it does give the GT an appealing sense of calm aggression.

It’s wonderfully exploitable on the road, too. The engine’s noise and reach is addictive, and with the ESC switched off you can precisely modulate the power to keep the rear tyres lit. Go beyond this and it remains progressive and gradual in how it relinquishes grip, more so than the Huracán.

The GT RWD is a formidable farewell to the big-banger R8. While it’s far from the kind of headbanger extremes Porsche delivers with its RS models, it’s usefully, meaningfully and enjoyably more aggressive than the stock R8. It stretches the performance envelope but remains true to the model’s core values and character. At a time when ever-more-extreme iterations of track-focused road cars are having their usability compromised, there’s something rather nice about Audi Sport’s restrained approach. They really have saved the best until last.

Prices and rivals

Price-wise the R8 range exists in a strange hinterland, somewhere above mid-engined sportscars like the Lotus Emira, on a par with upper echelon 911s, but well below supercars such as the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura. The circa-£200k GT RWD pushes closer to true exotica territory, but Audi DNA means it’s a bit straight-laced and – ironically – the old-school V10 doesn’t feel like a natural rival for the hybrid powertrains in newer supercars.

In terms of objectives and capability the GT RWD’s closest rival is Porsche’s 911 GT3 (the GT3 RS is closer in price but a more serious track tool). Both remain committed to naturally-aspirated engines and shun hybrid tech, just as they are clearly intended for drivers who appreciate road cars with a connection to motorsport and an aptitude for track use.

The R8’s V10 lacks the steely intensity of the GT3's flat-six, while its chassis falls short of the Porsche’s surgical precision. As such the GT RWD might lack a little in terms of out-and-out pace, but it’s hardly short of capability or thrills, and is just as rich in character.

The Huracán Tecnica, meanwhile, generates more excitement from similar ingredients to the R8, but it too has come to the end of its life, having been replaced by the hybrid V8 Temerario.