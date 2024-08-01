The new Audi S6 is here: 543bhp electric supersaloon revealed
Audi has revealed its all-new electric A6 featuring a 543bhp S6 variant, and there’s a 900bhp RS6 waiting in the wings…
Audi continues to rewrite its model portfolio with the launch of the all-new A6, which is available as a Sportback or Avant and, being an even numbered model, is electric only. Available with two powertrains initially comprising rear and four-wheels drive models, the new A6 line-up also includes a new S6 with a headline chasing RS6 due later in the product cycle.
Built on the same PPE platform that underpins the recently announced Q6 e-tron, hence the gawky looks and heavy lower proportions of the new models’ design, the A6 has the same 800v architecture with 270kW fast charging as standard, and its battery and motor packs are broadly similar.
> BMW i5 M60 xDrive 2024 review – a glimpse into the future of M cars
The headline S6, like the regular A6 family members, is equipped with a new and more efficient 94.9kWh battery, designed specifically for the platform with a lithium-ion manganese cobalt formula to improve cell density by a claimed 30 percent over those used by the e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron.
With 496bhp available in normal mode and 543bhp when the launch control function is engaged, the S6 sends its power to the rear axle via a permanent magnet-synchronous motor with torque vectoring, with a second motor fitted to the front axle. The rear motor produces 428lb ft, the front 203lb ft, regular A6 models rear motor generate 417lb ft of torque. In peak performance mode the S6 will reach 62mph in a claimed 3.9sec, with a top speed of 140mph.
Single motor A4 models have 362bhp at their disposal and will take 5.4sec to reach 62mph, peaking at 130mph. An RS6 model will launch later in the model cycle, available as both a Sportback and Avant, it will produce considerably more than the current 621bhp V8 model, with up to circa 900bhp as recently announced for the new e-tron GT Performance.
Weight? The A6 carries a lot of it. Single motor models start 2175kg for a Sportback, its Avant equivalent 10kg heavier. Twin motor S6 Sportback and Avant models weigh 2325kg and 2335kg respectively.
Other trimlines in the A6 line-up will include Sport, S Line and Edition 1 trims, with the entry level model using a 281bhp motor powered by the forthcoming 83kWh battery providing a 379-mile range.
Regular A6 models, badged ‘Performance’, will be suspended on steel springs and adaptive dampers, with the S6 receiving the more advanced and sophisticated adaptive air-suspension, which will allow the ride height to be lowered at optimum speeds to maximise aero efficiency. A set of 19-inch wheels are fitted as standard to single motor models, with 20s fitted to the S6 and 21s an option.
Key to the A6’s USP is the near-diesel level of range claimed for the single motor models, with more than 466 miles possible thanks to its sleek 0.21Cd aerodynamic design. To save you from Google, the Audi 100 of 1982 claimed a groundbreaking 0.30…
Externally Audi has avoided the need to create a distinctive electric car design language, preferring to follow BMW’s trend of keeping its electric cars looking close to their ICE powered counterparts, something Mercedes has already regretted with its divisive EQ line-up. Inside is a vast screen to distract the driver with a secondary unit for the passenger to play with when they look up from their phone. Sustainable materials feature throughout.
Prices for the UK have yet to be confirmed, but expect entry A6 models to start from £65,000 with the S6 wearing a near-£100,000 price tag.