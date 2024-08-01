The new Audi S6 is here: 543bhp electric supersaloon revealed

Audi continues to rewrite its model portfolio with the launch of the all-new A6, which is available as a Sportback or Avant and, being an even numbered model, is electric only. Available with two powertrains initially comprising rear and four-wheels drive models, the new A6 line-up also includes a new S6 with a headline chasing RS6 due later in the product cycle.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Built on the same PPE platform that underpins the recently announced Q6 e-tron, hence the gawky looks and heavy lower proportions of the new models’ design, the A6 has the same 800v architecture with 270kW fast charging as standard, and its battery and motor packs are broadly similar.

> BMW i5 M60 xDrive 2024 review – a glimpse into the future of M cars

The headline S6, like the regular A6 family members, is equipped with a new and more efficient 94.9kWh battery, designed specifically for the platform with a lithium-ion manganese cobalt formula to improve cell density by a claimed 30 percent over those used by the e-tron GT and Q8 e-tron.

With 496bhp available in normal mode and 543bhp when the launch control function is engaged, the S6 sends its power to the rear axle via a permanent magnet-synchronous motor with torque vectoring, with a second motor fitted to the front axle. The rear motor produces 428lb ft, the front 203lb ft, regular A6 models rear motor generate 417lb ft of torque. In peak performance mode the S6 will reach 62mph in a claimed 3.9sec, with a top speed of 140mph.

Single motor A4 models have 362bhp at their disposal and will take 5.4sec to reach 62mph, peaking at 130mph. An RS6 model will launch later in the model cycle, available as both a Sportback and Avant, it will produce considerably more than the current 621bhp V8 model, with up to circa 900bhp as recently announced for the new e-tron GT Performance.