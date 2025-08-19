The 1980s saw an explosion of performance car introductions, to the extent that it warranted the birth of a new magazine. That magazine, by the name of Performance Car, was evo’s direct predecessor and was kept plenty busy with an astonishing burgeoning market of performance cars, from Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche, all the way down to the surging genres of affordable fast cars, the humble hot hatches and sports saloons.

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Following our overarching 1980s eras test in 2025, for 2026 we dug down into the supercars the decade produced. Each were enormously compelling and worthy of inclusion on a roundup of the very best cars to come out of the 1980s.

Renault 5 GT Turbo (1985 - 1994)

Price new: £7360 (1987) £26,873 (in today's money)

Value now: £12,000-plus

You might have expected an update to this list to be awash with supercars, given we’re not long off the back of our eras: 1980s supercars test. If so, what you’ve forgotten is that much earlier in the year, we featured a trio of fabulous 1980s hot hatchbacks. One, the 205 GTI, already features on this list. Now so does Renault’s fabulous 5 GT Turbo. While the 1980s as a decade was the cradle for a lot of hot hatchbacks, Renault had been in the game for a little while, with the Renault 5 Alpine that was launched in the 1970s.