Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

2024 BMW M5 Touring teased ahead of reveal – V8 hybrid estate eyes Audi RS6

The next-generation M5 will spawn a Touring estate version for the first time since the E61 model from 2007. Here's everything we know so far

by: Yousuf Ashraf
7 Mar 2024
BMW M5 Touring9

The seventh-generation BMW M5 saloon has been out on the road in pre-production form for some time, and while it’s yet to be officially revealed, the marque has confirmed that the M5 saloon will be joined by a more practical sibling. For the first time since the V10-powered E61 M5 from 2007, BMW M is developing an M5 Touring to rival the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate, and it's set for a reveal later this year.

While these latest teaser images shown on social media offer a new look at its design, earlier spy shots taken at the Nürburging provide the best look at the M5 Touring's production bodywork, which will adopt the same swollen arches and wide track as the saloon. Expect to see a deeper front bumper with M5-specific cooling vents when the disguise comes off, along with new body pressings for the front wings, sills and rear quarter panels for a more aggressive stance. 

> BMW i5 and 5-series Touring revealed – here’s what to expect from the M5 estate

Final details on its powertrain, performance figures and design are yet to be announced, but there are a few things we already know. Pre-production prototypes have confirmed the use of a hybrid powertrain, with this likely to lift elements from the divisive XM SUV launched last year. Like the current-generation F90, a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 will remain at its core, now in tweaked S68-form and with hybrid assistance. 

BMW M5 Touring – front9

Predictably, power figures will exceed the 616bhp and 553lb ft of the F90 Competition by quite some margin, with the same V8 hybrid powertrain producing 741bhp in the XM Label Red. BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system will make a return, likely helping the M5 cover the 0-62mph sprint quicker than the 3.3sec of its predecessor.

The M5 Touring completed an on-road testing programme before heading to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where it's all-wheel drive system and suspension calibration are being tested. If the brilliant G81 M3 Touring is anything to go by, this is one to look forward to…

> BMW M5 Touring (E61, 2007 - 2010): review, specs and buying guide

Recommended

BMW M5 (E39, 1998 - 2003): review, history and buying guide
BMW E39 M5 front
Features

BMW M5 (E39, 1998 - 2003): review, history and buying guide

When the E39 M5 arrived 26 years ago its 394bhp redefined the supersaloon. But as it was to prove, greatness isn’t about power alone
27 Feb 2024
Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake (2014 - 2015): review, specs and buying guide
Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake
Features

Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake (2014 - 2015): review, specs and buying guide

The handsome XF Sportbrake estate with Jaguar's most potent, 542bhp supercharged V8 and Nürburgring-developed chassis upgrades. What's not to like?
13 Feb 2024
BMW i5 and 5-series Touring revealed – here’s what to expect from the M5 estate
BMW 5-series Touring – front
News

BMW i5 and 5-series Touring revealed – here’s what to expect from the M5 estate

BMW's new 5-series Touring will spawn an M5 estate later this year – this is what we know so far
6 Feb 2024
The Audi RS6 GT is an IMSA-GTO-inspired special
Audi RS6 GT
News

The Audi RS6 GT is an IMSA-GTO-inspired special

Audi Sport is celebrating its 40th anniversary with the limited-run RS6 GT, which lifts elements from the 90 Quattro IMSA-GTO of the ‘80s
5 Feb 2024

Most Popular

Tesla Roadster claimed sub-1sec 0-60mph time – Mate Rimac weighs in
Tesla Roadster
News

Tesla Roadster claimed sub-1sec 0-60mph time – Mate Rimac weighs in

Elon Musk has announced new details for the long-awaited Tesla Roadster, but Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac has his reservations
1 Mar 2024
Porsche Cayman (987, 2005 - 2015): review, history, prices and specs
Porsche Cayman 987
Features

Porsche Cayman (987, 2005 - 2015): review, history, prices and specs

The 987 Porsche Cayman is the obvious choice in 2024 as a used buy, and for many very good reasons...
5 Mar 2024
This is the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger
2024 Dodge Charger
News

This is the all-new, all-electric Dodge Charger

The 2024 Dodge Charger has been unveiled in its final form, giving us a first look at the new production-spec muscle car
5 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content