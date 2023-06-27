Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BMW M5 Touring to enter production in 2024 – hot estate US bound

The next-generation M5 will spawn a Touring estate version when it enters production later this year, and it will go on sale in the US for the first time

by: Yousuf Ashraf
5 Apr 2024
BMW M5 Touring13

The seventh-generation BMW M5 saloon has been out on the road in pre-production form for some time, and while it’s yet to be officially revealed, the marque has confirmed that the M5 saloon will be joined by a more practical sibling. For the first time since the V10-powered E61 M5 from 2007, BMW M is developing an M5 Touring to rival the Audi RS6 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S Estate, and it's set for a reveal later this year.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Final details are still under wraps, but we now know that production will begin in Q4 of 2024 before first customer cars hit the road. For the first time, the BMW M5 Touring will also be available in North America, with its E61 M5 predecessor and even the highly popular G81 M3 Touring never making it to the US. 

> BMW i5 and 5-series Touring revealed – here’s what to expect from the M5 estate

While these latest teaser images offer a closer look at its design, earlier spy shots taken at the Nürburging provide the best look at the M5 Touring's production bodywork, which will adopt the same swollen arches and wide track as the saloon. Expect to see a deeper front bumper with M5-specific cooling vents when the disguise comes off, along with new body pressings for the front wings, sills and rear quarter panels for a more aggressive stance. 

Final details on its powertrain, performance figures and design are yet to be announced, but there are a few things we already know. Pre-production prototypes have confirmed the use of a hybrid powertrain, with this likely to lift elements from the divisive XM SUV launched last year. Like the current-generation F90, a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 will remain at its core, now in tweaked S68-form and with hybrid assistance. 

BMW M5 Touring13

Predictably, power figures will exceed the 616bhp and 553lb ft of the F90 Competition by quite some margin, with the same V8 hybrid powertrain producing 741bhp in the XM Label Red. BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system will make a return, likely helping the M5 cover the 0-62mph sprint quicker than the 3.3sec of its predecessor.

The M5 Touring completed an on-road testing programme before heading to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where it's all-wheel drive system and suspension calibration are being tested. If the brilliant G81 M3 Touring is anything to go by, this is one to look forward to…

> BMW M5 Touring (E61, 2007 - 2010): review, specs and buying guide

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Peugeot 508 SW PSE Fast Fleet test – 7 months with the hot hybrid estate
Peugeot 508 evo Fast Fleet
Long term tests

Peugeot 508 SW PSE Fast Fleet test – 7 months with the hot hybrid estate

Peugeot's hybrid 508 PSE estate departs having proved the value of its electric tech
31 Mar 2024
Mercedes CLS 63 AMG Shooting Brake (X218, 2012 - 2017): review, history and buying guide
Mercedes CLS 63 AMG Shooting Brake
Features

Mercedes CLS 63 AMG Shooting Brake (X218, 2012 - 2017): review, history and buying guide

A leftfield Mercedes with oodles of AMG appeal, the CLS 63 Shooting Brake is an attractive used buy in 2024
12 Mar 2024
BMW M5 (E39, 1998 - 2003): review, history and buying guide
BMW E39 M5 front
Features

BMW M5 (E39, 1998 - 2003): review, history and buying guide

When the E39 M5 arrived 26 years ago its 394bhp redefined the supersaloon. But as it was to prove, greatness isn’t about power alone
27 Feb 2024
Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake (2014 - 2015): review, specs and buying guide
Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake
Features

Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake (2014 - 2015): review, specs and buying guide

The handsome XF Sportbrake estate with Jaguar's most potent, 542bhp supercharged V8 and Nürburgring-developed chassis upgrades. What's not to like?
13 Feb 2024
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

Toyota GT86 v GR86: how Toyota perfected the affordable sports car
Toyota GT86 v GR86 – front
Group tests

Toyota GT86 v GR86: how Toyota perfected the affordable sports car

The GT86 bucked all the usual sports car trends in 2012, then the GR86 honed that recipe to perfection
3 Apr 2024
Porsche Boxster S v Toyota MR2 Mk3 v Lotus Elise S2 – car pictures of the week
Porsche Boxster S v Toyota MR2 Mk3 v Lotus Elise S2 static
Features

Porsche Boxster S v Toyota MR2 Mk3 v Lotus Elise S2 – car pictures of the week

We test three affordable mid-engined icons in the latest issue of evo – here are some of our favourite shots
29 Mar 2024
New Porsche Taycan review: the new yardstick for premium EVs
Porsche Taycan facelift – front
Reviews

New Porsche Taycan review: the new yardstick for premium EVs

The new Taycan may look familiar, but don't be fooled – its performance, range and dynamics are next-gen
3 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content