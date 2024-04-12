BMW M5 (F90) Fast Fleet test – 9 months with the 592bhp four-door

'The M5 or the Alfa Giulia?’ If I had a pound for every time I was asked that question during my nine months of running evo’s M5 it would possibly stretch to paying for a tank of superunleaded in its belly.

The answer? For pure thrills the Giulia Quadrifoglio was – is – ahead of the M5. Ahead of pretty much any supersaloon you care to mention. It’s such a singly focused device, one that doesn’t pretend to offer anything but the purest, richest and highest-octane thrills this side of a supercar. Which led many to believe that having the BMW replace the Alfa as my long-termer must have been a crushing disappointment. Far from it.

From the off the M5 lets you know exactly what it’s all about. It has no pretence of being a highly strung track thug or a lap-time-chasing addict. Rather it is the closest reinterpretation of the original M5 recipe that I think I have experienced since the first V8-engined version, the E39 from 1999.

Before the F90 arrived there had been a sense that BMW M was chasing Mercedes-AMG so hard in the performance stakes that it had lost sight of what made the M5 so unique and iconic in the first place. But the F90 feels more mature than other recent M5s, less pent up with aggression and as if it’s trying to prove something, and it’s all the better for it. Despite the power increase, the torque hike and performance gains, this M5 proved itself to be a better, more rounded car, offering greater duality than previously seen from M and other modern supersaloons.

So while it lacked the nailed-down 100-per-cent-focus approach of an E63 S, the M5 perfectly melded comfort when you needed it with the performance you expected. Much of this was down to its balanced driver modes. Knock it all back to Comfort and it felt like a 540i that had completed a few more reps in the gym, but switch to Sport and the M5’s true character appeared. It’s the setting it felt at its most natural in and which got the best from the car. Given the opportunity to ask an M5 engineer what their optimal setting is, I suspect they’d say this.