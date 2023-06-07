The Caterham Project V will be completed in 2025 to take on Porsche’s electric Cayman

There’s a seat inside, and a dashboard and wheel. An ItalDesign staffer tries to get Jannarelly over to be the first person outside of ItalDesign to sit in it, but he’s deep in conversation at the back of the car. I step forward for a closer look and get invited to sit inside. I don’t need asking twice.

The seat is from a Maserati MC20 and has no cover over the foam cushion yet, but it is powered. Where the front battery sits, below the footwell, you can see the floor rise gradually against the sill. This is to get the H-point (driver’s hip point) as low as possible, explains Laishley.

There are two pedals, floor-hinged Tiltons that look offset to the right. But, having whirred the seat into place, I find the driving position perfectly aligned and the wheel perfectly placed. It’s narrower in here than I expected, the window line quite high, but not cramped. The facia looks great: simple, and somehow ’60s American. The steering wheel is as small as you’d want it diameter-wise, and in production will offer height and reach adjustment. Set to its mid-point, it’s spot on for me. The three dials in the centre will include a clock and a drive mode indicator. Normal, Sport and Sprint will be offered, the latter sacrificing range for maximum performance. There will be a screen in the centre but no software – your phone will provide satnav, and music via Bluetooth speakers in the doors.

‘Current battery height is 120mm,’ says Laishley. ‘We’ve seen plenty of future developments that say battery height will get down to 80mm, maybe even as low as 60mm. We’ve packaged for 80mm.’ He sees the opportunity to differentiate between versions of Project V by offering customers different battery packs: a pack that can charge and discharge quickly for ultimate performance, another for longer range (c250 miles on the WLTP cycle). They haven’t settled on a supplier yet, but they will need to have decided by next spring because development will need to begin on systems that will require small volume approval. Things like anti-lock brakes, airbags and the like. It will only be what is strictly necessary. ‘We want the minimum amount in this vehicle to make it compliant, and that’s purely to drive down the weight,’ says Laishley. ‘The project will be properly funded – it will be tight, a fraction of what McLaren or Aston would spend.’

The car you see is what will go into production, give or take a spoiler edge here, a door mirror there. ‘We’re a small company. We can’t afford the luxury of making a styling model and then grind it up and throw it away after it’s got some headlines,’ says Laishley. ‘We wanted this to be as close as possible to the car we want to make in production, so there’s been a lot more consideration of engineering.’

There’s undoubtedly space in the market for a car like Project V. We’ve seen announcements of many £1m, 2000bhp EV supercars but arguably no genuine sports cars since the Tesla Roadster. The market is hotting up, though, with electric sports cars from Alpine and Lotus and Porsche’s 718 EV on the horizon. We suspect these will be a little more mainstream than the Project V: perhaps a bit heavier, a bit more everyday-biased. So it rests with Caterham to hit its bold weight targets and deliver a unique EV: one that is ‘lightweight, simple and fun to drive’. If they manage that, we reckon it will be a winner.